Google Debuts Gemini Features Geared to Small Businesses

Google has introduced new features for its Gemini app designed for smaller businesses.

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“Rolling out globally this month, these updates transform Gemini into a deeply knowledgeable, in-pocket partner that natively understands your business and helps you get more done,” the tech giant wrote on its blog Wednesday (June 10).

Among the new features is the ability to connect a company’s Google Business Profile to Gemini, turning Gemini into an AI assistant that has access to things such as customer reviews, customer questions and performance data.

“This gives Gemini all the context it needs to provide recommendations and content that’s relevant to your business, and allows you to offload complex, time consuming tasks,” the blog post added.

For example, a business owner could ask, “How did my business do this month?” and Gemini will analyze their search impressions, direction requests, call data and customer engagement.

Google is also introducing business “Notebooks,” designed to serve as a “focused space” where business owners can organize chats, sources, their new Business Profile and website.

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“Beyond just keeping things organized, the core value of this knowledge base is its grounding in your unique context,” the company said. “With this understanding, you can quickly analyze business trends, generate creative assets that match your brand and use Gemini to brainstorm your next idea based on your customer reviews.”

PYMNTS wrote last month that smaller businesses represent a “critical proving ground for AI because its constraints are different.”

Mid-market companies, that report added, don’t often have the luxury of rebuilding systems from scratch. They run on thinner margins, depend on legacy software and focus on operational continuity before technological experimentation.

“For these businesses, AI succeeds only if it becomes practical,” PYMNTS wrote.

“An accountant reviewing compliance documents may care less about raw model size than whether AI can reduce reconciliation time without introducing hallucinated data. Teachers evaluating student writing need systems that fit within curriculum structures and administrative realities,” the report added.

PYMNTS wrote last month about Anthropic’s Claude SMB Tour that will take Claude for Small Business on the road and provide live, half-day AI fluency training for 100 local small business leaders at each stop.

Meanwhile, findings from the “May 2026 Small Business Week” report by PYMNTS Intelligence show that digitally fluent small businesses are growing faster, finding it easier to adapt and displaying greater confidence about expansion.