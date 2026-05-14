AI Needs Customers More Than Chips 

Highlights
AI’s next phase is less about building bigger models and more about driving real adoption in everyday business workflows.
Mid market companies and SMBs are the critical test case for AI because they need practical tools that work within existing systems and operations.
AI’s long-term value will depend more on how workers adapt and apply it than on raw model capability alone.
The artificial intelligence (AI) story has been framed as a provider arms race. Nvidia earnings became macroeconomic events, data centers turned into strategic assets, and partnerships among cloud providers, chipmakers and frontier-model companies came to define the industry’s center of gravity.