AI Needs Customers More Than Chips 

AI’s long-term value will depend more on how workers adapt and apply it than on raw model capability alone.

Mid market companies and SMBs are the critical test case for AI because they need practical tools that work within existing systems and operations.

AI’s next phase is less about building bigger models and more about driving real adoption in everyday business workflows.

The artificial intelligence (AI) story has been framed as a provider arms race. Nvidia earnings became macroeconomic events, data centers turned into strategic assets, and partnerships among cloud providers, chipmakers and frontier-model companies came to define the industry’s center of gravity.

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Whoever controlled the compute, capital and foundational models would control the future. That story was always missing the harder half: demand.

On Wednesday (May 13), Anthropic announced an small- to medium-sized business (SMB)-focused AI plugin for tools including PayPal, Intuit, Canva, Docusign and more, a move that signals AI’s next stage may depend less on how much capability technology companies can supply and more on whether ordinary organizations can generate sustained demand inside everyday work.

After all, the question facing the market is no longer simply whether frontier models can perform astonishing tasks. It is whether accountants, nurses, insurance adjusters, teachers, procurement managers, financial analysts and their peers across Main Street can integrate AI into the highly specialized workflows they understand better than any Silicon Valley engineer.

See also: The Second Coming of Secondments? FDEs Hit the CFO Office

Why the Mid Market Matters for Useful AI Deployment

The history of enterprise technology suggests that infrastructure breakthroughs alone rarely determine long-term economic impact. Productivity gains materialize typically when workers redesign workflows around new tools. Electricity, for example, did not transform manufacturing merely because generators became available; factories had to reorganize production around electrified systems. Cloud computing did not become indispensable because servers improved; businesses rewrote operational processes to take advantage of scalable software architectures.

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In the case of AI, while organizations that have both the capital and technical resources to experiment aggressively are doing so, the broader global economy runs through the mid market. Regional banks, healthcare systems, manufacturing firms, logistics operators, school districts, accounting practices and professional services companies employ millions of knowledge workers. This segment represents a critical proving ground for AI because its constraints are different.

Mid market organizations rarely have the luxury of rebuilding systems from scratch. They operate on thinner margins, rely on legacy software and prioritize operational continuity over technological experimentation. For these businesses, AI succeeds only if it becomes practical.

A nurse navigating patient intake procedures does not need a frontier model capable of generating poetry or software code. An accountant reviewing compliance documents may care less about raw model size than whether AI can reduce reconciliation time without introducing hallucinated data. Teachers evaluating student writing need systems that fit within curriculum structures and administrative realities.

PYMNTS covered how Anthropic is also launching a Claude SMB Tour that will take Claude for Small Business on the road and offer live, half-day AI fluency training for 100 local small business leaders at each stop. The Tour kicks off Thursday (May 14) in Chicago and will then travel to nine more cities this spring and additional cities in the fall.

Findings in the “May 2026 Small Business Week” report by PYMNTS Intelligence reveal that digitally fluent small businesses are growing faster, adapting more easily and showing greater confidence about future expansion.

Read more: The AI Coding Boom Is Breaking CFOs’ Enterprise Budgeting Cycles

The Human Layer of AI Adoption

One of the defining assumptions of the early generative AI boom was that superior models would naturally create mass adoption. Better intelligence would automatically translate into widespread productivity gains. Reality has proven to be more complicated.

PYMNTS Intelligence found that advanced forms of AI, including large language models (LLMs) and agentic AI, are deeply embedded in only one enterprise area: data and technology.

That gap underscores an important dynamic: AI’s economic value may depend less on technological novelty than on institutional learning. Many organizations discovered that deploying AI tools is relatively easy while changing employee behavior is extraordinarily difficult.

But workers themselves may become the architects of the next AI phase because they possess the tacit knowledge necessary to identify where automation creates value and where it creates risk. A procurement officer understands the hidden friction points in vendor negotiations, while a nurse understands the practical inefficiencies of patient documentation and a financial analyst understands the contextual nuances behind reporting discrepancies.

The AI industry may therefore be approaching an important transition from capability maximization to utility optimization.