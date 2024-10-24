 Bausch + Lomb Launches Digital Marketplace for Eye Care

In a move set to illuminate the eye care landscape, Bausch + Lomb Corporation launched Opal, an eCommerce marketplace designed to streamline the ordering process for contact lenses and, in the future, select over-the-counter products. The introduction of Opal reflects Bausch + Lomb’s commitment to adapting to a connected economy, where digital solutions are paramount in healthcare.

The platform aims to enhance efficiency for eye care practices while improving patient experience by offering features such as order tracking, appointment reminders and automated prescription notifications. Opal allows direct ordering from practices, providing free shipping and earning points toward the Bausch + Lomb Horizon Rewards loyalty program.

“Opal has the potential to increase both the accessibility and distribution of our products across the U.S. market,” Yang Yang, president, Global Vision Care, Bausch + Lomb, said in an interview with PYMNTS. “By directly connecting patients with their eye care professionals through a user-friendly digital interface, we expect Opal to streamline the purchasing journey and contribute to sustained growth in our product sales while reinforcing our leadership in eye health.”

Reaching Customers, Streamlining Ordering

Bausch + Lomb’s digital engagement strategy revolves around providing user-friendly, value-added experiences that create long-term relationships between eye care professionals and their patients, Yang said. Key elements include personalization, seamless integration across digital touchpoints and advancing the ability of patients and professionals to easily access beneficial tools and resources.

“By focusing on convenience, loyalty and trust, we aim to enhance engagement and retention across the board,” she said.

Opal was developed in response to eye care professionals’ desire for streamlined, efficient and personalized solutions that help improve staff efficiency and maintain patient engagement, Yang said. “Opal aligns with our broader eCommerce strategy by enabling convenient access to Bausch + Lomb contact lenses, as well as select OTC products that will be added to the platform soon, enhancing the customer experience and supporting the evolving needs of both practices and patients in an increasingly digital world.”

For patients, Yang said Opal is a one-stop shop that provides a 24/7 ordering system, allowing them to place orders, track them and use their reward points.

“With price transparency and the ability to order directly from their trusted eye care professionals, patients no longer need to wait for the clinic to open to manage their eye care needs, making the process quick, convenient and accessible at any time,” she said.

For eye care professionals, Opal simplifies operations by offering a centralized platform to manage patient orders directly, eliminating the need for multiple systems or third-party vendors, Yang said.

“This enhances workflow efficiency, allowing practices to focus more on patient care and less on administrative tasks,” she said. “Opal also enables practices to provide around-the-clock product ordering to patients without needing to be open, streamlining the ordering process while still maintaining a personal connection with their patients.”

Healthcare in the Connected Economy

A PYMNTS Intelligence report, The Online Features Driving Consumers to Shop With Brands, Retailers or Marketplaces, in collaboration with Adobe, found consumers are increasingly drawn to online marketplaces. Notably, 80% of consumers who primarily shop on these platforms report higher satisfaction compared to 76% on retailer sites and 72% on brand sites. This underscores the necessity for brands like Bausch + Lomb to prioritize customer satisfaction metrics and invest in enhancing their overall shopping experience.

Some of Opal’s features include streamlined reordering, reminders for prescription renewals and integrated communication tools between patients and practices, all of which contribute to increased patient retention and loyalty, Yang said, adding, “for practices, Opal’s intuitive dashboard provides insight into sales trends, which helps optimize operations and improve overall efficiency.”

In addition, the integration of the company’s loyalty program with Opal “simplifies the process for patients to receive and use loyalty points for purchases, encouraging them to stay within the ecosystem for their eye care needs,” Yang said. “By offering exciting promotions, discounts and benefits through the platform, eye care professionals can foster a sense of value for their patients while driving continued engagement and repeat business for their practices.”

Looking ahead, Bausch + Lomb plans to expand its offerings with a selection of over-the-counter products, including eye drops, Yang explained. This expansion is informed by patient demand and the specific needs of eye care professionals, ensuring that the products complement both clinical care and the daily maintenance required for optimal eye health.

“We plan to continuously evolve the Opal platform to meet the changing needs of eye care professionals and their patients,” she added. “Future enhancements include expanding integration with practice management systems and offering additional product categories.”