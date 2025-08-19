83% of Small Healthcare Providers Use Instant Payments

Highlights
Late payments remain a challenge for small healthcare providers, but real-time rails are helping improve cash flow and accounting accuracy.
Last year, 83% of small healthcare providers used real-time payments, with most reporting high satisfaction and strong interest in expanding usage.
Concerns about fraud, costs and limited customer adoption are preventing universal uptake, even as speed and patient convenience drive strong demand.
The rise of real-time payments is revolutionizing the patient experience in healthcare, mirroring consumers’ demands for seamless digital interactions across their daily lives.
