Digital Health Streamlines Care, but the Physician Role Remains Crucial

The healthcare industry is turning to digital tools and technologies to improve patient care. From artificial intelligence (AI) and telehealth to robotics and AI-driven diagnostics, these innovations are changing how healthcare is delivered.

However, experts like Andrew Speight, CMO at RXNT, stress that while these advancements can elevate patient care, they cannot replace the critical role of physicians and in-person interactions. With the U.S. facing a shortage of up to 124,000 doctors by 2036, technology must assist healthcare providers, streamline processes, and reduce administrative burdens without compromising the doctor-patient relationship.

Amazon One Medical Impacting Patient Care

Platforms like Amazon One Medical are impacting the future of patient care, Speight said in an interview with PYMNTS, increasing efficiency and raising important questions about accessibility, affordability and technology’s role in addressing healthcare gaps.

“The industry is making great strides toward a more seamless digital healthcare experience, but nothing can truly replace the expertise and critical thinking of a physician and an in-person patient experience,” Speight explained to PYMNTS.

“Platforms like Amazon One Medical streamline patient interactions and prescription delivery and improve care coordination through AI-driven communication tools. While useful, it’s on-demand medicine that may not be covered by medical insurance.”

Subscription-based healthcare models, which offer more immediate access to care, have become more popular, Speight added, but affordability and accessibility remain concerns.

“Over 300 million patients rely on health insurance and a majority can’t afford to supplement care with on-demand or concierge services,” he noted. “While they provide an alternative for patients seeking more personalized, on-demand services, they need to be balanced with software solutions from providers or health systems that ensure broader accessibility. As doctor shortages increase demand, technology will be key to improving efficiency without compromising care.”

Amwell Focuses on Platform for Defense Health Agency

Amwell closed 2024 with a “transformative year,” according to CEO Ido Schoenberg, as the company focuses on rolling the platform within the Military Health System.

“The DHA (Defense Health Agency) deployment is going as well, maybe better than we hoped and expected,” Schoenberg explained during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call Wednesday (Feb. 12).

“It’s fair to say that the lion’s share, if not all the different components and programs, are customized and implemented for the partner and the client. We started enterprise deployment for most of those components and expect the full deployment to be completed this year. We are seeing very good traction, very good results, and getting very good feedback from both our partner, Leidos, and our client.”

Meanwhile, Amwell divested its psychiatric staffing business, Amwell Psychiatric Care, to concentrate resources on its core platform, Schoenberg added. Additionally, the company expanded its clinical offerings by integrating Vida Health, enhancing access to obesity and diabetes care. This partnership allows Amwell to provide more comprehensive services through its platform, addressing critical healthcare needs while improving outcomes.

Health Plans Recognize Value of Digital Care Solutions

Health plans and systems are more aware of their digital assets and the potential for integrating technology-driven care, Schoenberg said.

“They keep understanding and reiterating the value that we provide and they see the value of a singular customer acquisition and retention pathway for enabling care,” he said. “As churn is normalizing, demand is growing significantly.”

As patient engagement tools gain traction, the importance of seamless digital pathways is clear. According to the PYMNTS Intelligence report, “The Digital Healthcare Gap: Streamlining the Patient Journey,” two-thirds of consumers use patient portals, particularly millennials and higher-income individuals. Among non-users, 32% expressed interest in using such platforms if available.

This trend extends to older generations as well. According to the PYMNTS Intelligence report, “The Digital Platform Promise: What Baby Boomers and Seniors Want From Digital Healthcare Platforms,” 78% of baby boomers and seniors were satisfied with receiving test results online, and 64% engaged in at least one digital healthcare activity in the past year.