Fifth Third Bets Big Data Will Tame Healthcare’s Revenue Storm

Highlights
Centralizing and automating data is helping healthcare providers cut reconciliation times and free staff for higher-value work.
AI is being tested in tasks from payment posting to denial prevention, although scalability and accuracy remain key considerations.
Better data transparency improves patient trust by simplifying bills, speeding refunds and clarifying coverage.
Watch more: Live Roundtable
See More In: accounts receivable, artificial intelligence, data, Featured News, Fifth Third Bank, Healthcare, M&A, News, OrthoAlliance, PYMNTS News, pymnts tv, video