At 3%-Plus Rates, Forecasting Errors Have a Real Price Tag for CFOs

Highlights
Cash forecasting now has a P&L. With short-term rates still elevated, excess operating cash can carry millions of dollars in opportunity cost.
The advantage is shifting from visibility to predictability. Knowing where cash sits matters less than knowing when it will move — and how much can safely be invested, swept or redeployed.
Payments data is becoming treasury infrastructure. Real-time settlement, AR/AP signals and better transaction data can reduce liquidity buffers, cut borrowing needs and turn forecast accuracy into a core CFO metric.
Corporate cash forecasting was easier to tolerate as an imperfect discipline when idle cash earned almost nothing. After all, for most of the zero-rate era, an imperfect cash forecast was an operational nuisance.