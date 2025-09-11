Hello Patient Raises $22.5 Million for Conversational AI Patient Engagement Platform

Hello Patient raised $22.5 million in a Series A funding round to continue to expand the capabilities and reach of its conversational artificial intelligence-powered patient engagement platform for healthcare practices.

The company’s platform manages patient conversations at the “front door,” which is the communication and scheduling that determines whether patients can see a doctor, according to a Sept. 4 press release.

The platform’s artificial intelligence (AI) agents work across voice, text and chat to book appointments, answer questions and reengage patients, according to the release. They eliminate the need to hire additional staff or use software that can only deliver static messages.

“With conversational AI, we finally have another, 10x better solution,” Hello Patient CEO and Founder Alex Cohen said in the release. “AI that can have full conversations with patients across phone calls and SMS is giving providers the ability to deliver the seamless, responsive access experience patients expect — while also improving their bottom line.”

Hello Patient was founded in 2023 and has handled more than 100,000 phone calls and 300,000 patient conversations, according to the release. Users have found that the platform converts more inbound leads, improves retention and reactivates patients.

Jeremy Kaufmann, partner at Scale Venture Partners, which led the funding round, said in the release that communication between patients and providers is one of the biggest bottlenecks in healthcare.

“Hello Patient stands out as the category-defining patient engagement platform, with an experienced team and early customer traction that prove AI can fix the access gap in healthcare,” Kaufmann said.

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “Healthcare Firms Going Long on Gen AI Investments” found that generative AI is becoming a crucial tool for driving healthcare firms’ long-term growth and improving patient care.

Healthcare firms have deployed the technology to enhance operational efficiency, support innovation and optimize customer service, and 90% of healthcare executives have reported positive returns on gen AI investments, according to the report.

In another recent development in this space, Oracle Health said Thursday (Sept. 11) that it introduced new AI-powered tools for healthcare that are designed to simplify and lower the cost of processes such as prior authorizations, medical coding, claims processing and determining eligibility.

On Sept. 2, Predoc said it raised $30 million in seed and Series A funding for its AI-powered health information management system.