Nvidia Forges Partnerships to Tackle $10 Trillion Health Sector

Nvidia has launched a series of partnerships designed to boost the healthcare sector via AI.

The collaborations include work with a number of major figures in the $10 trillion healthcare field, the chipmaker announced Monday (Jan. 13) at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.

“The convergence of AI, accelerated computing and biological data is turning healthcare into the largest technology industry,” Nvidia said in a news release. “Healthcare leaders IQVIA, Illumina and Mayo Clinic, as well as Arc Institute, are using the latest Nvidia technologies to develop solutions that will help advance human health.”

These solutions include artificial intelligence (AI) agents that can speed clinical trials by reducing administrative burden, AI models that learn from biology instruments to advance drug discovery and digital pathology and physical AI robots for surgery, patient monitoring and operations.

“AI agents, AI instruments and AI robots will help address the $3 trillion of operations dedicated to supporting industry growth and create an AI factory opportunity in the hundreds of billions of dollars,” the company added.

In the case of the Mayo Clinic, the medical center will use Nvidia’s tech to accelerate the development of new pathology foundation models. DNA sequencing and informatics technology provider Illumina, meanwhile, will employ Nvidia accelerated computing and AI toolsets for its multiomics analysis software and workflows.

“This will help make analysis of — and insights from — the human genome more accessible to researchers, pharmaceutical companies and other life sciences customers,” the release said.

The announcement comes one week after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang introduced several new developments from the company, including next-generation chips, new large language models and a mini AI supercomputer, while also announcing a partnership with Toyota.

“It’s been an extraordinary journey, extraordinary year,” Huang said to a packed crowd during a keynote address at the CES trade show in Las Vegas.

Last year saw Nvidia become one of the world’s most valuable companies in terms of market value. It currently occupies the No. 2 spot, at $3.2 trillion — right below $3.4 trillion Apple.

It was a year, PYMNTS wrote earlier this month, that saw AI capabilities move from simple automation to tackle complex tasks in fields like healthcare but also finance and manufacturing.

“By year’s end, tech’s landscape had fundamentally shifted. AI wasn’t just another feature or stock catalyst — it had become the lens through which companies viewed their futures,” that report said. “The question shifted from whether AI would transform business to how companies would harness its potential.”