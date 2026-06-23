Synchrony Moves Dental Financing Beyond the Credit Score
Watch more: Synchrony SMB Series With Beto Casellas of Synchrony and Dr. Priveer Sharma of Sharma Oral Surgery
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, HealthTech and real-time payments firms, including as a non-executive director on the board of Sezzle, a publicly traded BNPL provider. In 2009, she founded PYMNTS.com, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.
Beto Casellas is the CEO of the health and wellness business at Synchrony, overseeing healthcare financing solutions and provider partnerships.
Dr. Priveer Sharma is an oral surgeon specializing in wisdom teeth extraction, implants and reconstructive procedures at Sharma Oral Surgery.