Trulioo Pushes Back Beyond One-Time Identity Checks

Highlights
Fraud patterns evolve after onboarding, exposing gaps in static verification.
Behavioral monitoring helps distinguish synthetic identities from account takeovers.
Trulioo argues Continuous Identity gives banks and FinTechs a fuller risk picture.
Verification once concentrated almost entirely on the moment an account was opened. That model, according to Zac Cohen, chief product officer at Trulioo, no longer reflects how risk unfolds across modern financial platforms.
Zac Cohen is the chief product officer at Trulioo, a hyper-growth Vancouver startup solving global identity challenges associated with international regulatory compliance, fraud prevention, and trust and safety online.