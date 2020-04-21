Legal

Ripple Files Lawsuit Against YouTube For Not Removing Crypto Scams Fast Enough

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Ripple is filing a lawsuit against YouTube

Ripple announced on Tuesday (April 21) that it is filing a lawsuit against YouTube, alleging that the popular video platform isn’t doing its due diligence to identify and remove crypto-related scams, according to a company blog post.

Ripple said it wants to protect its customers from disingenuous online giveaways and impersonations pretending to be from the company.

YouTube, Ripple said, needs to be more aggressive in finding the scams and quicker in removing them from the platform.

The giveaways, Ripple explained, constitute fraudulent online contests where people are told if they send money, they could get more in return, usually through airdrop. The scams often impersonate legitimate companies and have fake social media accounts.

In the crypto and blockchain sphere, Ripple said integrity is important — and hard to attain with the presence of so many fraudulent actors and predatory scams.

Ripple has been walking the walk in terms of its complaints, hiring a team of experts in cybersecurity and digital threat intelligence to combat fraud and implementing a new submission form online for users to report instances of fraud they’ve seen.

Also, Ripple noted the work of XRP Forensics, which analyzes potential scam transactions, tracks stolen funds in real time and makes it possible for digital wallets and others to help identify whether other wallets have been involved in scams in real time.

Ripple said the coronavirus pandemic has only expedited the problem, with a new rash of scams online related to the virus. More than $13 million has been lost overall due to coronavirus-related fraud.

Ripple said whenever one scam is taken down, more immediately arise in its place.

Crypto-related scams have become common in recent years as digital currency has grown in popularity. Some other scams tend to involve blackmail situations where bitcoin or other cryptocurrency is extorted through threats.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE FIRESIDE CHAT: WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22, 2020 AT 12:00 PM (ET)

FIs have traditionally approached resilience from a technology standpoint, but ‘Black Swan’ events like the COVID-19 pandemic expose what can go wrong when FIs don’t prepare for the unexpected. Vincent Caldeira, Chief Technologist, FSI, APAC for Red Hat joins PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster to explore how preparedness is impacting FIs’ ability to do business during COVID-19, and the lessons being learned.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Neiman Marcus, coronavirus, retail, bankruptcy Neiman Marcus, coronavirus, retail, bankruptcy
7.6K
Retail

Neiman Marcus Reportedly Working On Bankruptcy Plan

What We Know About Phased Return To 'Normal' What We Know About Phased Return To 'Normal'
5.9K
Coronavirus

The Great Reopening 101: What We Know About The Phased Return To ‘Normal’ So Far

Mobile Order-Ahead Takes On Account Takeovers Mobile Order-Ahead Takes On Account Takeovers
5.8K
Security & Fraud

Mobile Order-Ahead Takes On Account Takeovers

5.7K
Coronavirus

Building A Base Of True Capital

4.8K
Digital Onboarding

Securing The Bank’s Digital Front Door

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), coronavirus, SMBs, relief, loans, lenders, banks Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), coronavirus, SMBs, relief, loans, lenders, banks
4.2K
Loans

Public Businesses Reap PPP Relief Of $300M 

bitcoin bitcoin
4.0K
Cryptocurrency

Purse Shut, And The Case For Bitcoin Fades (A Bit More)

Lord & Taylor Lord & Taylor
4.0K
Retail

Lord & Taylor Joins Retail Bankruptcy Watch

Pandemic Triggers $2.1B Loss For United Airlines Pandemic Triggers $2.1B Loss For United Airlines
3.9K
Travel Payments

Pandemic Triggers $2.1B Loss For United Airlines

bipartisan, Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), marijuana, cannabis, banks, B2B bipartisan, Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), marijuana, cannabis, banks, B2B
3.8K
B2B Payments

Lawmakers Call For Marijuana SMB Inclusion In Next Stimulus Package

Railsbank Gets Ready For Banking-As-A-Service Railsbank Gets Ready For Banking-As-A-Service
3.8K
Digital Banking

Getting The Plumbing Ready For Banking-As-A-Service

coronavirus pandemic, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Payroll Protection Program, CARES coronavirus pandemic, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Payroll Protection Program, CARES
3.2K
Coronavirus

Mnuchin: Deal On New PPP Funding Near

Giving Auto Industry Overdue Digital Tune-Up Giving Auto Industry Overdue Digital Tune-Up
3.2K
eCommerce

Vroom CEO: Giving The Auto Industry A Long Overdue Digital Tune-Up

shake shack, Union Square Hospitality Group, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) shake shack, Union Square Hospitality Group, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)
3.2K
Loans

Shake Shack Decides To Give Back $10M PPP Loan

Brazil cryptocurrency tax Brazil cryptocurrency tax
3.1K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Researchers Say Crypto Needs Global Rules To Prevent Market Collapse; China To Include Blockchain In Tech Infrastructure