Tariff Refund Claims Could Expose Major Supplier Enablement Gaps

Highlights
A U.S. trade court ordered refunds on $130 billion in tariffs, with more than 1,800 companies suing for reimbursement; CBP says it needs 45 days to build a system to start processing claims.
The bottleneck may be supplier data. Refund claims require detailed supplier-generated documentation but much of this information sits in fragmented systems.
Companies that already collect structured supplier compliance data will likely file and resolve claims sooner, highlighting how supplier enablement has become core trade compliance infrastructure.
First came the tariffs and their unpredictability, now come the refunds.