Loans

CA Denies Lending License For BNPL Firm Sezzle

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

Sezzle — a “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) company based in Minnesota, but listed in Australia — was denied a crucial lending license from California. Rival BNPL company Afterpay’s application was approved by the state.

The company offers U.S. and Canadian consumers modest, interest-free loans, then takes ownership of the contract agreements between merchants and consumers to process payments.

According to a statement by Sezzle on Thursday (Jan. 2), California’s Department of Business Oversight determined that the company’s purchase of these contracts indicated that Sezzle was already “lending without having a license to do so,” and consequently “rejected the company’s request” for the license.

Sezzle’s shares fell considerably on Thursday, taking the company’s worth to approximately $131 million, around 40 percent less than its worth in July 2019 during its IPO.

The company’s troubles are only the most recent of several BNPL firms. Sezzle and other BNPL firms, which give young shoppers easy credit to spend online, have recently grown in use, but their business model has drawn increased scrutiny from regulators, concerned over whether this financial arrangement is essentially a traditional bank loan.

Afterpay, for instance, was recently accused of noncompliance with Australia’s money laundering laws. Australia’s central bank is, therefore, slated to review the BNPL industry this coming year. Afterpay released a statement confirming approval of its own California lending license six weeks ago, upping its shares by 4.6 percent.

“Afterpay is much more diversified in multiple regions, and I’d assume, because of that, [it is] perceived as a lower-risk play,” said Mathan Somasundaram, market portfolio strategist at Blue Ocean Equities, according to reports. “Whereas, Sezzle is only in the U.S., and at a very early stage, so the risk will be a lot higher for them if they don’t start on the right foot.”

——————————–

Latest Insights:

Our data and analytics team has developed a number of creative methodologies and frameworks that measure and benchmark the innovation that’s reshaping the payments and commerce ecosystem. The Key To Optimizing Merchant Services Study, a PYMNTS collaboration with Endava, examines merchants services providers’ (MSPs) current and future strategies for innovating value-added services. It is based on a survey of executives at more than 200 MSPs, including acquirers, independent sales organizations, payment gateways and payment facilitators.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Connected economy Connected economy
19.3K
Payments Innovation

Welcome To The Connected Economy

Alibaba On B2B eCommerce, Payments, Trust Alibaba On B2B eCommerce, Payments, Trust
5.4K
B2B Payments

Alibaba On Why US Is The ‘Testing Ground’ For Global B2B eCommerce

podcast podcast
3.3K
Unattended Retail

USAT: How Emerging Tech Is Forging Unattended Retail’s Future

mobile payments mobile payments
3.2K
Digital Payments

Africa’s Quiet Cashless Payments Revolution

Bitcoin Investors Expect Big Returns In 2020 Bitcoin Investors Expect Big Returns In 2020
2.9K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Investors Expect Big Returns In The New Year

2019 Was A Banner Year For Hackers 2019 Was A Banner Year For Hackers
2.8K
Security & Fraud

2019: A Banner Year (And Bumper Data Crop) For Hackers

2.7K
Payments Innovation

2020 To Mark A Turning Point At The Point of Sale

Expert Curation For Shopping For The Outdoors Expert Curation For Shopping For The Outdoors
2.5K
Retail

Why Experts – Not Influencers – Are Retail’s Next Big Thing

What To Expect As CES 2020 Kicks Off New Decade What To Expect As CES 2020 Kicks Off New Decade
2.5K
Innovation

CES 2020 Opens The Door On A New Decade

JPMorganChase, FinTechs, Data security, password protection, data sharing, news JPMorganChase, FinTechs, Data security, password protection, data sharing, news
2.5K
Security & Fraud

JPMorgan Ups Security By Blocking FinTechs From Passwords 

2.4K
Retail

Amazon Or Walmart? Who Won 2019’s Race For The Consumer’s Whole Paycheck

Indonesia To Implement Flat Rates For eWallets Indonesia To Implement Flat Rates For eWallets
2.3K
B2B Payments

Indonesia Likely To Implement Flat Rates For Digital Wallet Payments

2.2K
Ridesharing

Can Faster Shared Bikes Change US Commutes?

Russian Regulators To Crack Down On US Big Tech Russian Regulators To Crack Down On US Big Tech
2.1K
International

Russian Regulators To Crack Down On US Big Tech In 2020

Analyst Predicts Apple Shares Will Fall Sharply Over 2020 Analyst Predicts Apple Shares Will Fall Sharply Over 2020
2.1K
Investments

Analyst Predicts Apple Shares Will Fall Sharply Over 2020