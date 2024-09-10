MoneyLion and Nova Credit Deliver Cash Flow Data to Lenders

MoneyLion and Nova Credit have partnered to give credit issuers a more comprehensive view of consumers’ financial health and expand consumers’ access to credit.

With this collaboration, lenders using MoneyLion’s hosted decisioning engine will be able to integrate Nova Credit’s cash flow underwriting data and analytics, the companies said in a Tuesday (Sept. 10) press release.

“Cash flow data is essential for understanding consumers more holistically and unlocking more ways to provide consumers with the services they need,” MoneyLion Chief Product Officer Tim Hong said in the release. “Our partnership with Nova Credit strengthens MoneyLion’s ability to provide financial institutions with better tools to make informed credit decisions and expand the range of consumers they can serve.”

MoneyLion’s digital finance ecosystem powers distributable embedded marketplaces, enables financial product providers to acquire consumers at scale and connects consumers with real-time, personalized financial product offerings and services through its network of financial product providers, according to the release.

Nova Credit’s cash flow analytics platform, Cash Atlas, allows lenders to use consumer-permissioned bank transaction data to gain a more complete view of credit risk and make more informed underwriting decisions, the release said.

Together, these solutions allow both expanded access to credit and enhanced risk management, per the release.

“The ability to see new lending opportunities within existing populations is a huge lift to lenders that work hard to acquire and build strong consumer experiences,” Nova Credit CEO and Co-founder Misha Esipov said in the release.

Forty-one percent of financial institutions are adopting embedded finance solutions and 48% are enhancing their banking-as-a-service (BaaS) capabilities, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence and NCR Voyix collaboration, “Embedded Finance and BaaS: From Marketing Buzz to Banking Bedrock.”

The report found that the growing adoption of these technologies reflects a broader industry shift toward more agile and integrated financial services, positioning banks to better compete with emerging digital and FinTech players.

MoneyLion’s growth has been driven by an increasing number of suppliers (lead sources), an expanding consumer base and a broadening range of financial product options available on the platform, MoneyLion CEO Dee Choubey told PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster in an interview posted in August.

“We measure success by how many decisions a consumer’s making on our platform in a recurring manner over time,” Choubey said.