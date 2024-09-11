Parafin Begins Offering Embedded Financing to Walmart Marketplace Sellers

Parafin has begun offering financing to Walmart Marketplace sellers.

Through the Walmart Marketplace Capital program, eligible sellers can access financing through Parafin, an embedded finance firm and an approved Walmart Marketplace solution provider, Parafin said in a Wednesday (Sept. 11) press release.

The Capital by Parafin program under Walmart Marketplace Capital offers funding provided by Parafin with one fixed capital fee, no interest or late fees, payments based on a percentage of the seller’s sales, and repayment periods of up to nine months, according to a Walmart Marketplace Capital web page.

“Parafin is on a mission to help grow small business,” Sahill Poddar, CEO of Parafin, said in the release. “Walmart is a leader in the small-medium business economy and is driving life-changing growth for these businesses that ultimately deliver on Walmart’s mission of helping people save time and money.”

“We are incredibly fortunate to begin working with Walmart to offer SMBs new resources to grow on Walmart,” Poddar added.

This is the latest in a series of new offerings added to Walmart Marketplace, which is the retailer’s eCommerce platform for third-party sellers.

In August, Walmart said it added new product categories, omnichannel experiences and fulfillment solutions to the eCommerce platform.

“We’re bringing all the pieces together to be much more than a marketplace and investing in new ways for sellers to serve customers as we grow together,” Manish Joneja, senior vice president, Walmart Marketplace and Walmart Fulfillment Services, said in an Aug. 27 press release.

Also in August, Walmart partnered with digital payments platform WorldFirst to let eCommerce sellers based in China collect funds from Walmart Marketplace. This new digital payment collection service will provide online sellers with added security and compliance, with funds deposited straight into a merchant’s World account, with no service charges.

Walmart Marketplace began working with Cart.com in April to simplify onboarding and help both new and existing sellers grow their sales on Walmart’s platform. Customers using Cart.com’s multichannel management platform can access special incentives across Walmart Marketplace’s shipping, advertising and repricing services as well as support for onboarding and customer success.