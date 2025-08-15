Is Student Loan Debt a Ladder Up or a Weight Down?

Highlights
71% of U.S. consumers live paycheck to paycheck, with nearly one in five citing education costs as part of the squeeze.
Borrowers split into four distinct mindsets from “payoff believers” to “education regretters” despite similar financial strain.
Behavioral biases, misinformation, and opaque pricing drive many education borrowing decisions for both students and parents.
It was Aristotle who said: “The roots of education are bitter, but the fruit is sweet.” It could be a headline for the latest paycheck-to-paycheck study from PYMNTS, which found a mix of regret and pride among the parents and students who have gone into debt to finance their education.