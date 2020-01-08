Mastercard Debuts Music Single

Mastercard has released its first sonic-integrated music single, the company announced in a release Tuesday (Jan. 7).

“As experiences increasingly define the brand in the eyes of the consumer, Mastercard is designing consumer journeys that cater to the senses and reinforce the brand in new and differentiated ways,” the company said.

Mastercard teamed up with Niclas Molinder, a Swedish songwriter, to work with up-and-coming artists around the world. Molinder and Mastercard are going to “build upon the Mastercard sound architecture” and create new sound experiences to define the brand.

The first song is courtesy of Swedish musician Nadine Randle, and it will debut in partnership with iHeartRadio on Jan. 8. The single is called “Merry Go Round,” and it’s about new beginnings and possibilities.

“Sound is our next frontier for brand expression and a powerful way for us to reach consumers through the passions that connect us all. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Nadine on ‘Merry Go Round’ to integrate the recognizable sonic melody — underscoring the many ways that the branding can be used beyond traditional means,” said Mastercard chief marketing and communications officer Raja Rajamannar.

Mastercard’s sound initiative, among other things, is meant to remind people of its commitment to payment security and authenticity, and as a way to give people peace of mind, as the sonic melody will be integrated into over 7.6 million payment points around the world.

“The launch of this sonic-integrated song project is one-of-a-kind and signals the way that music and consumer consumption is changing. The recognizable sonic sound architecture has an incredible way of transcending genres and geographies, while continually evoking excitement through its expressive melody. It’s a pleasure to work with Mastercard on this exciting project and I’m looking forward to more song releases soon,” said Molinder, songwriter, producer, and founder of Session (formerly Auddly) in a statement.

Randle also said she was very excited to be a part of the project.

“I’m thrilled to be collaborating with Mastercard on its first-ever single. The uniquely flexible sonic melody adds a dynamic dimension to ‘Merry Go Round’ that conveys both passion and optimism – two key tenets of Mastercard’s identity, and important takeaways from the song itself,” Randle said in a statement.