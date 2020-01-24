Mastercard

Mastercard Invests In Asia’s Pine Labs For Electronic Payment Options

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Mastercard Invests In Asia’s Pine Labs For Electronic Payment Options

In order to accelerate the use of electronic payment options in Asia, Mastercard has invested in merchant commerce platform Pine Labs, according to a press release.

The two companies plan on delivering a slew of card and real-time payment options, both for in-store and online purchases. Pine Labs end-to-end value solutions will also be included, which the company said will replace paper ones.

Pine Labs, which started as a retail payment provider about 10 years ago, has grown into a payment acceptance, stored value and in-store customer credit company. It’s operational in the Middle East, Southeast Asia and India. The company processes about $30 billion a year and works with 140,000 merchants through 450,000 network points.

“This relationship is a great validation of the top-quality products that Pine Labs delivers to merchants,” said Lokvir Kapoor, Pine Labs’ founder and chairman. “Together, we have a unique opportunity to use Mastercard’s global presence and technology infrastructure to enhance our growth and enable us to meet the growing needs of customers in India and beyond.”

The middle class in South Asia is growing, and increasingly seeks more “buy now pay later” (BNPL) options.

“This offers enormous potential for merchants, brand owners and financial institutions to drive innovations that maximize flexibility and choice for consumers,” the release stated. “Pine Labs works closely with a range of financial institutions and partners who are responsible for the design and delivery of the installment financing service to merchants and consumers.”

According to the release, PwC and the Associated Chambers of Commerce of India conducted a study, published in 2019, that showed the market opportunity for India in the field of installment payments would reach $16.9 billion in 2021, and $52.5 billion by 2025.

“Smart devices are transforming how people shop,” said Ari Sarker, co-president for Asia Pacific at Mastercard. “With this partnership, we’re continuing to build innovative solutions and provide people with new ways to pay right at their fingertips. By joining forces with Pine Labs, we are reinforcing our strategy to deliver choice to consumers and to be the partner of choice for our customers in South Asia and around the world.”

——————————–

Featured PYMNTS Study: 

With eyes on lowering costs to improving cash flow, 85 percent of U.S. firms plan to make real-time payments integral to their operations within three years. However, some firms still feel technical barriers stand in the way. In the January 2020 Making Real-Time Payments A Reality Study, PYMNTS surveyed more than 500 financial executives to examine what it will take to channel RTP interest into real-world adoption. Here’s what we learned.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Mastercard Mastercard
3.9K
Mastercard

Mastercard Debuts Canadian Intelligence And Cyber Center

Accenture Introduces Blockchain Solution Accenture Introduces Blockchain Solution
3.4K
B2B Payments

Accenture Introduces Blockchain Procurement Solution

fedex, delivery, sunday, ecommerce fedex, delivery, sunday, ecommerce
2.8K
Delivery

FedEx Officially Launches Sunday Delivery

B2B Lender Liberis Raises £32M B2B Lender Liberis Raises £32M
2.7K
B2B Payments

SMB Lender Liberis Raises £32M

UnionPay Deal eCommerce UnionPay Deal eCommerce
2.5K
International

PayPal, UnionPay Deal Expands Chinese Cross Border Commerce

Latino cross border payments Latino cross border payments
2.5K
Mastercard

Mastercard And VamosPay: Accelerating The Path Toward Financial Inclusion

Square will allow users to pay and receive in any currency. Square will allow users to pay and receive in any currency.
2.5K
Cryptocurrency

Square Gets Patent For Crypto-Friendly Real-Time Payments System

Wells Fargo Wells Fargo
2.4K
Bank Regulation

Ex-Wells CEO Fined, Banned From Banking For Life

2.3K
AML

Worldpay On Modernizing Security Defenses To Foil eCommerce Fraud

Revolut Offers High-Interest Savings Product Revolut Offers High-Interest Savings Product
2.3K
International

Revolut Offers High-Interest Savings Product In UK

credit score credit score
2.3K
Consumer Finance

FICO’s New Scoring Algorithm Promises Big Swings In Consumer Scores

Mastercard, SoFi Team Up On Payment Products Mastercard, SoFi Team Up On Payment Products
2.3K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Mastercard, SoFi Team Up On Debit Card, Payment Products

RS2 has acquired KALICOM. RS2 has acquired KALICOM.
2.2K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

RS2 To Acquire Germany’s Kalicom Digital Payments System

PayPal PayPal
2.2K
International

PayPal Partners With UnionPay Int’l To Expand China’s X-Border Commerce

Even Launches Goal-Based Savings Platform Even Launches Goal-Based Savings Platform
2.1K
Digital Banking

Even Expands Pay Advance Offer To Include Goal-Based Savings