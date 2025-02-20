Mastercard Launches Cards and Catalyst Program for Creators

Mastercard has launched credit and debit cards designed for creators and small business owners.

The new Business Builder cards feature Mastercard’s core small business benefits like Easy Savings, ID Theft Protection, Zero Liability and access to Digital Doors, the company said in a Thursday (Feb. 20) press release.

Easy Savings offers businesses rebates on everyday expenses; ID Theft Protection guards against, detects and resolves identity theft cases; Zero Liability protects against unauthorized transactions; and Digital Doors helps businesses set up shop online, according to Mastercard’s website.

The Business Builder card program also offers access to Tailor Brands’ entity formation and business building tools, Uome’s super app featuring business management and payment solutions, Cyvatar’s cybersecurity services and Dun & Bradstreet’s credit building insights, according to the release.

In addition, Mastercard launched a catalyst program for creators that educates them on how to start and run a business as a solopreneur, shares marketers’ and brands’ insights on partnerships between creators and brands, introduces connections to other brands, and provides access to tools and resources like Mastercard’s Small Business AI, per the release.

Small Business AI, which is currently in beta and available only for U.S. users, is designed to guide small business owners through the process of ideating, starting, maintaining and growing their company, according to the Mastercard website.

“With the Mastercard Business Builder program and the catalyst for creators, we continue to help our customers and partners serve small businesses through the entirety of their journey, from their first sale to global scale,” Mike Kresse, executive vice president of North America commercial and new payment flows at Mastercard, said in the release. “We’re providing a powerful foundation that makes entrepreneurship more accessible and achievable, helping small businesses and creators transform their passions into enduring success stories.”

The creator economy landscape is rapidly evolving, with platforms and companies vying to support independent creators in monetizing their work and achieving financial stability, PYMNTS reported in May.

Mastercard introduced a platform called Mastercard Biz360 in November, saying it helps financial and service providers offer their small business customers a way to consolidate the digital tools they use to run and grow their businesses.