Meta to Invest ‘Tens of Millions’ to Combat State-Level AI Bills

Meta is reportedly investing “tens of millions” in its new super PAC dedicated to combating state-level proposals to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) and other technologies.

The American Technology Excellence Project aims to block state-level bills that the company believes are poorly crafted and could hurt the country’s efforts in the AI race with China, Axios reported Tuesday (Sept. 23), citing Meta spokesperson Rachel Holland.

There have been 1,100 state-level tech policy proposals introduced this year, according to the report.

The super PAC will also support the election of state-level candidates who “embrace AI development, champion the U.S. technology industry, and defend American tech leadership at home and abroad,” Brian Rice, vice president of public policy at Meta, said in the report.

Politico reported Aug. 26 that Meta launched a California super PAC called Mobilizing Economic Transformation Across California that will support candidates for state offices who favor AI innovation.

The report said that California has become the state that is most active in attempting to regulate the technology and that Meta had already spent $518,000 to lobby against some tech bills during the spring.

It was reported Aug. 21 that tech companies were continuing to press the White House and Congress to pass legislation that would block states from regulating AI.

After an attempt to attach a 10-year ban to President Donald Trump’s tax legislation failed in June, industry lobbyists were working to attach it to future legislation.

Tech industry representatives argue that regulation would slow the development of AI, that a patchwork of state laws would be more difficult to deal with than federal legislation, and that regulations should apply to how the technology is used, rather than the tech itself.

Advocates of state legislation counter that the federal government has failed to pass comprehensive AI legislation, that the technology can be used to harm consumers and artists, and that states should be free to pass laws to protect their citizens.

When the Senate rejected the proposed 10-year moratorium on state-level AI regulations, it did so in a 99-1 vote.

Some of those who criticized the proposal flagged concerns about keeping states from regulating a powerful and potentially disruptive technology.