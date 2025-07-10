How Brands Can Deepen Customer Connections in the Metaverse

Highlights
Digital doppelgängers — 3D avatars that mirror users’ real selves — can drive brand engagement in the metaverse by triggering feelings of enjoyment, relaxation and reputation.
These emotional responses influence how consumers connect with brands, making virtual experiences feel meaningful to the physical person.
Brands like Nike, Gucci and McDonald’s are already leveraging these interactions, showing that immersive, avatar-driven marketing can build loyalty among young, metaverse-savvy consumers.
A new study sheds light on how brands can deepen their engagement with consumers in the metaverse through interactions with their “digital doppelgängers.”