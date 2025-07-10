How Brands Can Deepen Customer Connections in the Metaverse

Brands like Nike, Gucci and McDonald’s are already leveraging these interactions, showing that immersive, avatar-driven marketing can build loyalty among young, metaverse-savvy consumers.

These emotional responses influence how consumers connect with brands, making virtual experiences feel meaningful to the physical person.

Digital doppelgängers — 3D avatars that mirror users’ real selves — can drive brand engagement in the metaverse by triggering feelings of enjoyment, relaxation and reputation.

A new study sheds light on how brands can deepen their engagement with consumers in the metaverse through interactions with their “digital doppelgängers.”

Unlike 2D avatars, digital doppelgängers are 3D versions of users that lets them engage in virtual activities through augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technology that simulates touch, sound and motion, according to the paper, which was published in the Journal of Research in Interactive Marketing.

The authors argued that whatever users feel when their digital doppelgängers interact with brands in the metaverse, these feelings would influence how they feel about the brands in the real world.

For example, if the 3D twin of the user experiences joy when interacting with McDonald’s in the metaverse, these positive feelings could be mirrored in the user when he or she walks into a brick-and-mortar restaurant.

“The metaverse is reshaping consumer interactions with brands,” lead author Jashim Khan, associate professor of marketing at the University of Surrey (U.K.), told PYMNTS.

“Our findings indicate that when consumers are in these digital worlds, using their digital doppelgängers, they aren’t just interacting with avatars — they’re experiencing a profound sense of embodiment that heightens their emotional connection to brands,” Khan added.

The findings reinforce the idea that metaverse interactions with consumers can be fruitful for businesses, even as adoption of virtual worlds by consumers still awaits its iPhone moment.

“Brands must adapt to this new digital frontier by creating engaging, interactive experiences that leverage the unique capabilities of the metaverse,” Khan said. ”This means offering consumers opportunities for enjoyment and relaxation, while simultaneously enhancing their reputation within these digital communities.”

The paper’s authors put it this way: “Digital doppelgängers–brand interaction in the metaverse is the key link to consumer–brand engagement and profitability.”

Enjoyment, Relaxation and Reputation

The shopper’s behavior is increasingly being driven by both their virtual and physical presences. According to a PYMNTS Intelligence report, one-third of consumers are interested in buying experiences that integrate shopping and entertainment.

Fashion companies have been at the forefront of metaverse adoption, with brands such as Vans, Valentino, Marc Jacobs, Prada, Balenciaga, Ralph Lauren and others jumping in early.

The paper said that metaverse interactions between consumers’ digital doppelgängers and brands affect the users’ sense of enjoyment and relaxation as well as their reputations.

For example, consumers might enjoy attending or participating in virtual fashion shows as their digital doppelgängers, such as in a Gucci-hosted event in the metaverse.

Consumers also experience relaxation when they use their digital doppelgängers, since they can avoid unpleasant moments and focus on having positive experiences in the metaverse, according to the paper.

Brands can also help consumers build their reputations through activities like earning NFTs, participating in virtual events, or simply being seen in branded digital gear from companies like Nike or Samsung.

“Consumers frequently buy digital brands like Nike, Gucci, Samsung and Hyundai using NFTs to elevate their digital identity,” the authors said.

For brands looking to enter or expand in the metaverse, the study suggested designing immersive experiences that appeal to users’ desire for enjoyment, stress relief and recognition.

Brands should consider investing in immersive technologies that allow for more authentic interactions, they said. By creating environments where consumers can explore and express their identities through their digital doppelgängers, brands can cultivate lasting loyalty and connections.

The researchers surveyed 475 respondents using platforms such as Zepeto and Roblox, with participants engaging with brands such as Nike, Gucci and McDonald’s. Half were female and 84% were between the ages of 18 to 25. Six out of 10 were college students.

