Mobile banking. Digital wallets. Mobile order-ahead. Aggregators. Every day offers something new in a connected economy powered by increasingly agile apps. Fulfilling our promise to deliver “what’s next in payments and commerce” to readers and fans, PYMNTS introduces our new Provider Rankings, to illuminate movements in the frenetic world of the super-apps.

Based in part on research that goes into the PYMNTS Tracker series, plus publicly available information, app usage data to which we have access, as well as proprietary research methodologies developed by the PYMNTS research division, the Provider Rankings give a monthly snapshot of who’s rising and falling across these kinetic digital business sectors.

Whose App is Hot?

Monitoring app usage metrics such as downloads and sessions per user, apps in the Provider Rankings receive a weighted score relative to direct competitors. The Provider Rankings kicked off in January 2020 with the Mobile Order-Ahead standings for top apps in that category. Led by Starbucks in the number one spot, Mobile Order-Ahead’s top five apps as 2020 began are, not surprisingly, the royalty of quick service restaurant (QSR) and fast casual eateries, as follows:

Starbucks Domino’s Burger King Chick-Fil-A McDonald’s

The “engagement score” assigned to each app tells a slightly different story, with Chick-Fil-A moving up from No. 5 overall to the No. 2 spot for engagement, an equation looking chiefly at sessions per user and average session length for each app ranked.

Next up is this week’s look at Mobile Wallets. Mighty PayPal takes the No. 1 spot in that inaugural ranking, with the top five rounding out with the usual suspects and maybe an outlier:

PayPal G Pay Alipay WeChat Pay Apple Pay

What, no Venmo? They made the ranking. Check out their score, and many others. A total of 46 mobile wallets are scored and ranked in this debut edition. Frankly, No. 14 is a bit surprising …

Eyes on the App Economy

Each Monday from now ‘til there is no more money because everything’s free, make sure to check PYMNTS for the latest Provider Ranking. Coming up on Feb. 10 is the mobile order-ahead “Aggregators,” followed on Feb. 17 by “Digital Banking,” with “Personal Loan Apps” rounding out the month of February.

Especially make sure to check in on the Provider Rankings “movers and shakers” table showing the sometimes-dramatic jockeying that goes on as top apps in each category vie for position with added features, rewards and seamless integration that make the app economy move.