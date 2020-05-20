Mobile Applications

Personal Loan Apps Spike In Latest Provider Rankings

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Personal Loan Apps Spike In Provider Rankings

Personal loan apps are getting lots of attention during this time of incomprehensible financial doubt. Consumers are downloading and using these apps more now, and they’re still deciding on their favorites, as shown in the latest PYMNTS Provider Ranking of personal loan apps.

The Top Five

Some, though not all, chart positions have changed since the last Provider Ranking of personal loan apps. That’s to be expected, with the digital shift affecting every aspect of life, including personal loans and P2P finance.

Here are the highlights:

MoneyLion kept the throne at No. 1, no doubt helped by its Mastercard partnership announced in Q1. LendingTree leaped up four spots to take the No. 2 position, partially on the strength of its recent $80 million investment in finance app Stash.

SoFi held onto its No. 3 spot, buoyed by recent acquisitions including FinTech Galileo. Online finance marketplace Avant went to No. 4 in the latest PYMNTS’ Provider Ranking of personal loan apps, pushing rival PaySense out of that position and out of the top five this month.

Meanwhile, peer-to-peer lending app LendingClub entered the top five, riding a wave of goodwill after announcing its Skip-a-Pay deferment plan in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE TV: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT | MAY 18-22, 2020

Five days of intimate interviews and streaming TV shows ‘starring’ the smartest people in payments.
The economy is slowly reopening on a changed world where “business unusual” is now just “business.” Tune in as PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and special guests from across the payments universe ditch “digital optional” and bring on the digital-first engagements buyers and sellers really want. Join experts in a series of live conversations rethinking business models, customer experiences, payments choice, verticals…everything.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

FedEx, Microsoft Team Up For Shipping Initiative FedEx, Microsoft Team Up For Shipping Initiative
27.4K
Delivery

FedEx, Microsoft Team On Shipping Initiative

Square app Square app
17.9K
SMBs

BoA Downgrades Square Over SMB Sector Concerns

FTC Files Case Against Firm Posing As SBA Lender FTC Files Case Against Firm Posing As SBA Lender
10.0K
Security & Fraud

FTC Refunds $12M To Consumer Victims Of Bogus Online Trial Memberships

Jamie Dimon: Pandemic Is 'Wake-Up Call' Jamie Dimon: Pandemic Is 'Wake-Up Call'
9.9K
Economy

Jamie Dimon: Pandemic Is ‘Wake-Up Call’ For Inclusive Recovery

AI Deployed To Help Expand India's Healthcare Services AI Deployed To Help Expand India's Healthcare Services
9.5K
Artificial Intelligence

AI Deployed To Help Expand India’s Healthcare Services

8.5K
News

Today In Payments: Grubhub Says No Deal, But Negotiations Continue; SoftBank Posts $18B Loss As Jack Ma Exits Board

stimulus check stimulus check
8.2K
Coronavirus

IRS Stimulus Check Round 2, Will It Happen?

Mastercard Rolls Out Gas Station Security Tools Mastercard Rolls Out Gas Station Security Tools
7.5K
Security & Fraud

Mastercard Launches Anti-Fraud Measures At Gas Pumps

7.2K
Retail

Amazon Eyes JCPenney Buy

Uber Uber
5.7K
Ridesharing

Uber Refocuses Business, Cuts 3K Jobs

Brex Notches $150M For Expense Management Tools Brex Notches $150M For Expense Management Tools
5.5K
Investments

Brex Notches $150M To Advance Expense Management Tools

Walmart Walmart
5.0K
Earnings

What Walmart’s Earnings Is Teaching The World About The New American Consumer

Cryptocurrency Cryptocurrency
4.5K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: FalconX Notches $17M In Funding; Venezuelans Now Can Use Bitcoin At POS Terminals

money transfer money transfer
4.4K
International

Kasikornbank To Offer Nium’s FinTech Payments Platform

Mark Cuban Calls For Stimulus Cash, Jobs Program Mark Cuban Calls For Stimulus Cash, Jobs Program
4.3K
Economy

Mark Cuban Calls For Stimulus Cash, COVID-19 Jobs Program