Digital Wallets Help Rewrite the Calculus for Cross-Border SMB Growth

Highlights
Legacy cross-border payment systems have long disadvantaged SMBs due to structural incumbencies that favor large enterprises.
FinTech innovations — like digital wallets, stablecoins and integrated payment platforms — are reshaping cross-border commerce, lowering barriers for SMBs.
Digital wallets are emerging as essential financial infrastructure for SMBs, offering faster payments, embedded financial tools and access to alternative credit models.
Cross-border transactions have historically been the Achilles’ heel of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs).