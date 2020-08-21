In today’s top news, $50 billion worth of cryptocurrency was transferred out of China, and Uber Health and NimbleRx have teamed on prescription delivery. Plus, Amazon has put some hiring on hold for its Alexa operation.

Report: $50B in Cryptocurrency Moved Out of China

More than $50 billion of cryptocurrency was transferred from virtual wallets in China to other parts of the world last year, a potential violation of the nation’s strict limits on how much money can be sent abroad.

Uber Health Partners With Nimble to Deliver Meds

Uber Health’s delivery services are expanding to include pharmaceutical deliveries in some states through a partnership with NimbleRx, an on-demand prescription delivery program.

Report: Amazon Slows Alexa Staff Hiring to Improve Margin

Amazon has put some hiring on hold in its Alexa operation amid the pandemic. Supervisors in some areas were reportedly notified that they couldn’t bring in people to take the place of those exiting over a period of multiple months.

Publishers’ Letter Spotlights ‘Apple Tax’ – and Digital News Delivery

Several publishers – including The New York Times and CNBC – petitioned Apple’s CEO Tim Cook to offer a commission structure similar to the one given to Amazon.

New Report: How Behavioral Analytics Help FIs Block Fraud at the ITM

In August’s Digital-First Banking Tracker, Jason Powers, senior vice president at Ascend Federal Credit Union, explains how behavioral analytics at the ITM help keep fraudsters away.

Federal Reserve’s Cunha on the State (and Timeframe) of Digital Dollars

Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) are here to stay — if they work. Jim Cunha, senior vice president of secure payments and FinTech at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, tells Karen Webster why the Fed is working with MIT to explore digital dollars.

The Main Street Rescue That Wasn’t (And Still Isn’t)

The Main Street Lending Program is not exactly lighting a fire under mid-sized businesses to apply or banks to lend. Even some overseers blast the program as a “failure.” Here’s why the devil is in the details – and why the program may not save Main Street as we know it.