As Main Street SMBs’ cash flow challenges mount, many find they have limited means of accessing working capital to plug the holes. Many are therefore forced to cover expenses with their own personal funds.

Our study shows that 37 percent of these cash-strapped Main Street SMBs that have experienced cash flow shortages within the past four months are tapping their personal funds to cover those shortages. Another 26 percent use their personal credit cards to do so, and 23 percent ask family members or friends for help. Many Main Street SMB owners say they plan to apply for personal loans to help fund their businesses: 21 percent did so, but applicants cannot be sure of whether or not they will be approved.

Supplementing revenues with personal funds is often not enough to keep their finances in check, however. Many Main Street SMBs also delay supplier, utility and employee payments to conserve cash, shifting their cash flow challenges to others out of sheer necessity. Our survey reveals that 18 percent of Main Street SMBs experiencing cash flow shortages are purposely delaying their supplier payments to help mitigate those shortages while 20 percent are delaying payments to their employees for the same reason. This desire to boost cash reserves is also driving 20 percent of Main Street SMBs to work to accelerate their customers’ payments.