Revolve Lifts Revenue per Visit By 50% With AI-Personalized Landing Pages
A shopper who clicked a Revolve ad used to land on the same brand or category page as everyone else, whatever the ad showed. The fashion retailer now uses artificial intelligence (AI) to build a landing page for each click. In A/B tests, those pages lifted revenue per visit 50%, conversion 30% and return on ad spend 60% on image and video ads, Spangle, the Seattle startup that supplies the software, said in its case study. Average order value rose 15%.