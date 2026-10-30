Revolve Lifts Revenue per Visit By 50% With AI-Personalized Landing Pages

AI-referred visitors to U.S. retail sites converted 42% better than other shoppers and generated 37% more revenue per visit in March 2026.

Revolve grew active customers 11% to 3.04 million in the second quarter, its fastest pace in nearly three years.

A shopper who clicked a Revolve ad used to land on the same brand or category page as everyone else, whatever the ad showed. The fashion retailer now uses artificial intelligence (AI) to build a landing page for each click. In A/B tests, those pages lifted revenue per visit 50%, conversion 30% and return on ad spend 60% on image and video ads, Spangle, the Seattle startup that supplies the software, said in its case study. Average order value rose 15%.

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The figures are Spangle’s, from tests it said reached 97% statistical significance, and Revolve has not disclosed them in its own filings. Ryan Pabelona, Revolve’s vice president of performance marketing, confirmed the 50% and 60% gains to TechCrunch in January, when Spangle raised $15 million.

AI Builds the Page Behind Each Click Instead of Each Campaign

Revolve’s paid traffic often landed on static brand or category pages. Building a custom landing page for each campaign took significant time and cross-team coordination for a performance marketing team running campaigns on a two-week cadence across several platforms, Spangle said in the case study.

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Spangle’s software sends shoppers to a near-blank page and fills it in real time with products and content, using signals such as the referral source, search and click behavior and how similar visitors acted, TechCrunch reported in January. For Revolve, that page included adaptive product discovery with categories to browse by occasion, style or trend, and in-session AI prompts that answer common questions. The model trains on each retailer’s catalog and performance data, Maju Kuruvilla, Spangle’s founder and CEO, told TechCrunch. The technology “meant we could meet shoppers in the moment, without slowing down our internal roadmap,” Pabelona said in the case study.

Revolve’s Internal AI Spans Search, Styling and Store Floors

Revolve has also built AI of its own. Its data scientists developed a search algorithm that reads shopper intent and an AI personalization layer for product recommendations. The personalization layer “drove several million dollars in annualized revenue gains,” Mike Karanikolas, Revolve’s co-founder and co-CEO, said on the fourth-quarter 2025 call, Digital Commerce 360 reported in February. Revolve also launched an AI styling feature that lets shoppers virtually style the items it recommends, he said.

In August, Karanikolas told analysts that Revolve would begin testing search by uploaded photo, that employees now query the data warehouse in plain English with AI agents answering in minutes, and that algorithms read store video to track conversion by floor. Those comments came as Revolve reported second-quarter net sales were up 12% to $347.4 million and active customers grew 11% to 3.04 million, the company’s fastest active customer growth in nearly three years.

AI Shoppers Spend 37% More per Visit Across Retail

Across retail, shoppers who arrive from AI tools are already outspending everyone else. Traffic to U.S. retail sites from AI sources rose 393% in the first quarter of 2026 from a year earlier, PYMNTS reported in April, citing data from Adobe Analytics. In March, AI-referred visitors converted 42% better than other shoppers and generated 37% more revenue per visit. A year earlier, they had converted 38% worse.

About 49.6 million U.S. adults now begin retail product research with AI, and 39 million have moved away from the traditional search channel where they started, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence report “The 50 Million Consumer Migration: The Data Behind Retail’s Shift Toward AI Discovery.” Still, 58% of consumers using AI on merchant sites would rather browse with the technology and buy on the site themselves. That leaves the retailer’s own pages to close the sale, which is the job Revolve has handed to AI.