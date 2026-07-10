Retail’s Best Customer Now Arrives From ChatGPT

Retailers have spent two decades optimizing for traffic. The metric that shaped every SEO budget, every paid search bid and every social media campaign was volume: how many visitors arrived at the site. Shopify reported in a May blog post that artificial intelligence-referred shoppers on its platform converted at nearly 50% higher rates than organic search visitors on product pages, outperforming organic search in 23 of 25 merchant categories, by an average of 56%. Those AI-referred orders also carried 14% higher average order values than orders from organic search, Shopify found.

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The mechanism behind the gap is not algorithmic. It is behavioral. When a consumer searches Google for a product, they arrive early in the decision process — browsing, comparing and still forming a preference. When a consumer asks ChatGPT to recommend a standing desk under $800 with good reviews for a small apartment, the AI has already done the filtering before a single link is clicked. Shopify calls this “journey compression”: the discovery and consideration stages happen inside the AI platform. More than half of AI-referred sessions on Shopify begin directly on a product detail page, compared with about 20% for organic search.

AI Traffic Is Growing Faster Than Any Channel Since Mobile

The volume case is following the quality case. AI-referred traffic to U.S. retail sites grew 393% year over year in the first quarter of 2026, Adobe Analytics found. The conversion trend flipped just as sharply. AI traffic converted 42% better than non-AI traffic in March 2026, reversing from 38% worse a year earlier, Adobe’s data showed. AI-referred sessions on Shopify grew more than 8X year over year between January 2025 and March 2026, and AI-referred orders grew nearly 13X over the same period.

Vanessa Lee, Shopify’s vice president of product, told The New Consumer that AI-driven commerce is “growing nine times faster than social and three times faster than mobile did at this slightly-before-the-inflection-point stage.”

PYMNTS Intelligence found that 47% of eCommerce shoppers used AI during their most recent purchase. ChatGPT’s share as a product research tool climbed from 2% to 30% in two years. Google remains the top product search platform, but ChatGPT has moved into the discovery layer, displacing Amazon from second to third place in product research, PYMNTS reported. That shift matters because product research is where brand consideration begins. A consumer who starts their shopping journey inside ChatGPT may never open a Google search tab.

When AI Becomes the Discovery Layer, the Rules of Commerce Change

Adobe’s data captured two additional signals that reveal what makes AI-referred shoppers different. Once they land on a retail site, they spend 48% more time on page and browse 13% more pages per visit than visitors from non-AI sources, TechCrunch reported. Revenue per visit from AI referrals was 37% higher than non-AI traffic as of March 2026. A consumer who arrives pre-qualified still wants confirmation.

The competitive implication runs in both directions. Brands optimized for discovery-stage traffic are sending resources toward a consumer who may convert after four or five sessions. Brands that make themselves visible inside AI recommendation flows are reaching consumers who may convert on the first visit. Adobe found that roughly a quarter of retailer homepage content has not been optimized for AI systems, TechCrunch reported.