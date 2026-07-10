Retail’s Best Customer Now Arrives From ChatGPT
Retailers have spent two decades optimizing for traffic. The metric that shaped every SEO budget, every paid search bid and every social media campaign was volume: how many visitors arrived at the site. Shopify reported in a May blog post that artificial intelligence-referred shoppers on its platform converted at nearly 50% higher rates than organic search visitors on product pages, outperforming organic search in 23 of 25 merchant categories, by an average of 56%. Those AI-referred orders also carried 14% higher average order values than orders from organic search, Shopify found.