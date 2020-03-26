News

Today In Payments: Apple Shares Tank On News iPhone 12 Might Be Delayed; FinTech Veteran Dan Henry Tapped To Lead Green Dot

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

In today’s top payments news, Apple shares plummeted after news that the 5G iPhone could be delayed due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, and branchless bank Green Dot tapped Dan Henry to step in as CEO. Also, the postponement of the Olympics has resulted in the loss of billions of dollars.

Apple Shares Tank On News iPhone 12 Might Be Held Up Due To Pandemic

Apple shares plummeted on news that the 5G iPhone 12 could be held up due to concerns over the global COVID-19 pandemic. Possible delays for the first 5G phone could be supply chain issues and low demand. The tech giant is considering delaying the September release of the new phone by months.

FinTech Veteran Dan Henry Tapped To Lead Green Dot

Dan Henry will step in as the new president and CEO of branchless bank and FinTech Green Dot. He will also join the board of directors.

Olympics Delay to Spark Marathon To Recoup Sunk Costs

With the postponement of the Olympics until at least summer of 2021, there is likely to be a race to recoup lost costs — for Japan, the city of Tokyo, sponsors and the athletes.

As Deliveroo Surges, Regulators Question Amazon Merger

As food delivery companies are surging in the U.K. in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, a proposed merger between Amazon and Deliveroo is under even more scrutiny. The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority says the merger could hurt competition in the sector. The watchdog also needs to figure out how to move forward against the companies, especially since workers have been designated as essential by the government.

Life Inside America On Lockdown

Two weeks into lockdown, brick-and-mortar purchases are down 73.3 percent, but digital purchases aren’t necessarily picking up the slack. What would it take to close this gap? For the Navigating COVID-19 Pandemic Brief: Life On Lockdown Edition, PYMNTS surveyed 1,923 about how COVID-19 has transformed the way Americans shop, pay and live — and what they need to be comfortable getting back to business as usual.

How Banks Can Tap Trust As Their Foundation For Innovation

Two things that modern consumers want from any entity that handles their banking needs are physical branches and confidence that firms won’t misuse private data. Barry Baird, head of payments capability and delivery at TD Bank, tells Karen Webster in last week’s live virtual event, “How We Bank,” that those are both areas where traditional banks beat both tech giant contenders and challenger banks. See what you missed.

Unemployment Figures Set The Wrong Type Of Record 

In coronavirus economic news, initial jobless claims spiked up to a seasonally adjusted 3.28 million for the week ending March 21, according to the Department of Labor — the highest number of initial jobless claims since the department began keeping count in 1967.

——————————–

PYMNTS LIVE VIRTUAL PANEL: WHY SWIFT GPI IS JUST THE BEGINNING 

On Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 12:00 PM (ET) join PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and panelists Vincent Kilcoyne and Roland Brandli of SmartStream for an in-depth discussion on the need to use transformative digital strategies to remain relevant in today’s challenging financial landscape. The discussion will cover strategies that will allow clients to improve operational control, reduce costs, build new revenue streams, mitigate risk and comply accurately with regulation.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

World Health Organization Target Of Hack World Health Organization Target Of Hack
17.0K
Security & Fraud

Hackers Target World Health Organization

Apple Plans To Expand App Store To 20 Countries Apple Plans To Expand App Store To 20 Countries
8.1K
Apple

Apple Plans To Roll Out App Store To 20 Countries

Peer-to-peer Lenders Seek BoE Bailout Peer-to-peer Lenders Seek BoE Bailout
6.1K
Coronavirus

Peer-To-Peer Lenders Seek BoE Bailout

Canada Canada
6.1K
Economy

Canadian SMB Confidence At Record Lows

How A Toy Retailer Is Adding Quality Play Time To Quarantine How A Toy Retailer Is Adding Quality Play Time To Quarantine
5.7K
Retail

How A Toy Retailer Is Adding Quality Play Time To Quarantine

Pentagon Pentagon
5.1K
Coronavirus

Pentagon Bumps Up Periodic Payments To Contractors

Fed Could Issue COVID-19 Money Via eWallets Fed Could Issue COVID-19 Money Via eWallets
5.0K
Coronavirus

US House Wants Economic Stimulus Payments To Leverage eWallets

Hasbro Stock Spikes Amid Strong Demand Hasbro Stock Spikes Amid Strong Demand
4.2K
Retail

Hasbro Stock Spikes Amid Strong Demand

revolut digital banking fintech revolut digital banking fintech
4.0K
Digital Banking

London Unicorn FinTech Revolut Rolls Out In The US 

SEC SEC
3.9K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: SEC, Kik In Court Over Token Sale; Billionaire Tim Draper Eyes Investing In India’s Crypto Sector

WeWork wants SoftBank to keep up its end of the deal WeWork wants SoftBank to keep up its end of the deal
3.9K
Investments

WeWork To SoftBank: Hold Up Your End Of Our Deal

business closed coronavirus business closed coronavirus
3.7K
Retail

Retail Leasing Issues Come To The Fore

Unattended retail COVID-19 Unattended retail COVID-19
3.7K
Unattended Retail

How Unattended Retail Completes The Commerce Triangle

Drive-In Theatre sign Drive-In Theatre sign
3.7K
Coronavirus

Drive-Ins, Straight To Streaming And Keeping Cinema Alive In The Age Of Coronavirus

AllSurplus will let businesses use its services for free AllSurplus will let businesses use its services for free
3.4K
B2B Payments

AllSurplus Launches Program For SMBs To Sell Excess Equipment