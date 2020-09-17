News

Today In Payments Around The World: Delivery Hero Buys Glovo’s LATAM Operations; Telefónica Teams With Rakuten For OpenRAN

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Today In Payments Around The World: Delivery Hero Buys Glovo’s Latin America Operations; Telefónica Teams With Rakuten For OpenRAN Development

In today’s top news in payments around the world, Delivery Hero said it has acquired Glovo’s Latin America operations, and Telefónica is teaming with Rakuten for the development of an OpenRAN (radio access network). Plus, Flipkart Group is reportedly getting ready to go public as early as next year.

Delivery Hero Acquires Glovo's LATAM Business

Delivery Hero said it has bought the Latin American business of delivery service Glovo for approximately $272 million. Europe-based Delivery Hero already works in Panama, the Dominican Republic and Argentina, which are nations that Glovo serves, and is adding Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, Costa Rica and Guatemala via the arrangement. Germany-based Delivery Hero is geared toward food, while Glovo says it will deliver nearly anything.

Telefónica Shakes Up 5G Race With Rakuten Deal

Telefónica is joining forces with Rakuten to create an OpenRAN infrastructure, an arrangement that will allow the company to launch 5G service and not contend with the controversial Huawei. The telecom company is intending to have a sweeping rollout of the OpenRAN infrastructure after an intensive wave of testing in 2021.

Report: Walmart’s Flipkart To Go Public

Flipkart Group is reportedly gearing up to go public as soon as 2021. The retailer, which is largely owned by Walmart, Inc., is said to seek a valuation in the neighborhood of $45 billion and $50 billion. The company is reportedly likely to decide between Singapore and the United States for its initial public offering (IPO).

Flywire, Mastercard Team On Cross-Border Tuition Payments

Flywire will work with Mastercard to offer discounted foreign exchange rates for educational international tuition payments. Students will have the capacity to use their own currencies for payments via Mastercard debit or credit cards. The offer will be available for any educational institution globally for international tuition through this year’s fall term for students from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Ghana and Kenya.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS TV OCTOBER SERIES: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT – B2B PAYMENTS 2021 

Banks, corporates and even regulators now recognize the imperative to modernize — not just digitize —the infrastructures and workflows that move money and data between businesses domestically and cross-border.

Together with Visa, PYMNTS invites you to a month-long series of livestreamed programs on these issues as they reshape B2B payments. Masters of modernization share insights and answer questions during a mix of intimate fireside chats and vibrant virtual roundtables.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Nexus Rolls Out Enhanced Platform For B2B Supplier Payments
3.6K
B2B Payments

Nexus Debuts Enhanced Platform For Supplier Payments

CFTC Charges Four In Crypto Scam; ECB Gets First Collectible Crypto; Ticino Blockchain Technologies Association Launched; MicroStrategy Names Bitcoin Main Reserve Currency
3.2K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: CFTC Charges Four In Alleged Crypto Scam; ECB Gets First Collectible Crypto

Why Mexico’s SMBs Need FinTech Operating System
3.2K
Digital-First Banking

Why Mexico’s SMBs Need A FinTech Operating System And Not Another Bank

Starbucks Coffee
3.1K
Loyalty & Rewards

Starbucks Sweetens Rewards As Coronavirus Takes Toll On Membership Program

Monneo On Banking Risk, Single Digital Markets
2.5K
B2B Payments

The EU’s Single Digital Market’s Push To Streamline Payments

Apple Concludes Barclays Tie-Up Amid Card Focus
2.2K
Apple

Apple Concludes Barclays Tie-Up Amid Focus On Apple Card Financing Plans

Why There’s No One-Size-Fits-All Path To Global ID Verification
2.2K
Security & Fraud

Why There’s No One-Size-Fits-All Path To Global ID Verification

Freight On Upswing Amid Retail Demand
2.0K
Delivery

Freight Spot Rates, Volumes On Upswing Amid Retail Demand – But Will It Last?

How Businesses Evolve In An Unknown Landscape
1.9K
Innovation

A CFO’s Take On Growing Businesses In A World Full Of Unknowns

Today In Payments Around The World: Oracle Appointed TikTok US 'Technology Provider'; Alibaba Mulls Investment In Grab
1.8K
News

Today In Payments Around The World: Oracle Appointed TikTok US 'Technology Provider'; Alibaba Mulls Investment In Grab

First Horizon To Roll Out Instant B2B Payments With Interchecks
1.8K
B2B Payments

First Horizon To Roll Out Instant B2B Payments With Interchecks

1.7K
Retail

PayPal’s Jim Magats: How The Last Six Months Has Changed The Future Of How Consumers Will Shop

1.7K
International

Retail Sales In China Improve For First Time Since January

Philippines Investigates 57 'Persons Of Interest' In Wirecard Case
1.7K
1
Partnerships / Acquisitions

US FinTech Change Financial To Buy Wirecard Australia, New Zealand For $5.7M

Facebook Launches ‘Watch Together’ Feature
1.7K
Facebook

Facebook Launches ‘Watch Together’ Feature To Bring People Together Virtually