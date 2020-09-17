In today’s top news in payments around the world, Delivery Hero said it has acquired Glovo’s Latin America operations, and Telefónica is teaming with Rakuten for the development of an OpenRAN (radio access network). Plus, Flipkart Group is reportedly getting ready to go public as early as next year.

Delivery Hero Acquires Glovo's LATAM Business

Delivery Hero said it has bought the Latin American business of delivery service Glovo for approximately $272 million. Europe-based Delivery Hero already works in Panama, the Dominican Republic and Argentina, which are nations that Glovo serves, and is adding Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, Costa Rica and Guatemala via the arrangement. Germany-based Delivery Hero is geared toward food, while Glovo says it will deliver nearly anything.

Telefónica Shakes Up 5G Race With Rakuten Deal

Telefónica is joining forces with Rakuten to create an OpenRAN infrastructure, an arrangement that will allow the company to launch 5G service and not contend with the controversial Huawei. The telecom company is intending to have a sweeping rollout of the OpenRAN infrastructure after an intensive wave of testing in 2021.

Report: Walmart’s Flipkart To Go Public

Flipkart Group is reportedly gearing up to go public as soon as 2021. The retailer, which is largely owned by Walmart, Inc., is said to seek a valuation in the neighborhood of $45 billion and $50 billion. The company is reportedly likely to decide between Singapore and the United States for its initial public offering (IPO).

Flywire, Mastercard Team On Cross-Border Tuition Payments

Flywire will work with Mastercard to offer discounted foreign exchange rates for educational international tuition payments. Students will have the capacity to use their own currencies for payments via Mastercard debit or credit cards. The offer will be available for any educational institution globally for international tuition through this year’s fall term for students from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Ghana and Kenya.