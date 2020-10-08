In today’s top payments news around the world, Flywire has teamed with the Brazilian Educational & Language Travel Association on payment options for students studying abroad, while EMQ has begun to let firms transfer as much as $280,000 directly into banks in Japan. Plus, Just Eat Takeaway.com investors have approved the firm’s acquisition of Grubhub for $6.9 billion.

Flywire Teams With Brazilian Education And Travel Group

Vertical payments company Flywire has joined forces with BELTA, the Brazilian Educational & Language Travel Association, in a move that expands the availability of its cross-border payment offerings to students from Brazil who are studying in other nations. The relationship also provides a secure and trusted global payments channel to ensure that tuition in addition to other expenses are seamless between students, recruitment agents and schools.

EMQ Offers High-Value Settlements In Japan

Financial settlement service provider EMQ has started to allow companies globally to transfer as much as approximately $280,000 straight into financial institutions in Japan. Global settlements are an area of considerable concern among finance experts, as many of them noted in recent years that they can be sluggish, not efficient and costly for companies and people.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Shareholders OK Grubhub Deal

Just Eat Takeaway.com investors have given the green light to the firm’s purchase of Grubhub for $6.9 billion. The arrangement would make the combined firm the largest food delivery business outside of China. But the deal, which is forecast to close in the first half next year, still requires approval from regulators and Grubhub investors.

Pandemic Will Push 150M Into 'Extreme Poverty' By 2021, World Bank Says



The coronavirus is accelerating an increase in worldwide extreme poverty, the first time there has been an uptick since prior to 2000, according to the World Bank. It is forecast that the international pandemic will bring 88 million to 115 million individuals into extreme poverty this year, a number that could reach 150 million by next year. Extreme poverty impacts a forecast 9.1 to 9.4 percent of the globe’s population.