News

Today In Payments: Car Sales Down 80 Pct In China; Wells Fargo Gives Apple Pay Users $5 At ATMs

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Today in Payments

In today’s top payments news, car sales in China plummeted 80 percent last month due to the coronavirus outbreak, and Wells Fargo will give customers who use Apple Pay at the ATM $5 back. Also, CFPB is investigating Fifth Third Bank for allegedly opening fake accounts.

Vehicle Sales Down 80 Pct In China Due To Coronavirus

Car sales in China plummeted 80 percent last month as the coronavirus epidemic kept people from going to dealerships. China has the world’s largest auto market, and sold more than 21 million cars last year.

Wells Fargo Gives Apple Pay Users $5 At ATMs

Wells Fargo said customers who use the Apple Pay card at its ATMs will get $5 back on their statements. The offer is one time per customer, and business debit cards are not eligible.

Fifth Third Faces CFPB Probe Over Fake Accounts

Fifth Third Bank is facing enforcement action from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over allegedly opening unauthorized, fake accounts. The bank said it will defend itself “vigorously.”

Uber CEO Expects Ride Slowdown, Delivery Uptick From Virus

Uber said on Wednesday (March 4) that it expects its ride-hailing business to take a minor hit in revenue due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, as people hunker down, Uber’s food delivery services might stand to benefit from the virus.

How DSW Is Using POS Financing To Boost Online Spend

Buy now, pay later payment (BNPL) options can help expensive brands boost sales without lowering prices, says Chad Miller, senior director of digital experience for footwear retailer Designer Brands (DSW), in the latest BNPL Tracker.

Is Now Telehealth’s Time To Shine?

Virtual medicine has been slowly gaining a foothold among patients, but stimulating first-time use continues to be a challenge. The emergence of COVID-19, Doctors on Demand CEO Hill Ferguson told Karen Webster, could make consumers more fully appreciate that seeing a doctor on demand and digitally may be just what the doctor ordered.

When The Going Gets Tough, The Tough Buy (Campbell’s) Soup

Consumers always seem to beat a path to the grocery stores to stock up in times of crisis or panic. This time, thanks to COVID-19, they are running to the store and going directly to the soup aisle. And that’s music to Campbell’s ears as the CPG giant uses this opportunity to engage a rather elusive audience. You guessed it: millennials.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Report: 

B2B APIs aren’t just for large enterprises anymore — middle-market firms and SMBs now realize their potential for enabling low-cost access to real-time payments and account data. But those capabilities are only the tip of the API iceberg, says HSBC global head of liquidity and cash management Diane Reyes. In the March 2020 B2B API Tracker, Reyes explains how the next wave of banking APIs could fight payments fraud and proactively alert middle-market treasurers to investment opportunities.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Amazon fulfillment center Amazon fulfillment center
3.7K
Amazon

Amazon Speeds Up Deliveries In Four Cities

'Shark Tank' Judge Recoups $400K Lost In Scam 'Shark Tank' Judge Recoups $400K Lost In Scam
3.0K
Security & Fraud

‘Shark Tank’ Judge Recoups $400K Lost In Phishing Scam

Fiserv Acquires MerchantPro Express Fiserv Acquires MerchantPro Express
2.8K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Fiserv Acquires MerchantPro Express

Ripple Powers X-Border Payments For UAE Bank Ripple Powers X-Border Payments For UAE Bank
2.5K
B2B Payments

Ripple Powers X-Border Corporate Payments For UAE Bank

eBay Seeks Buyer For Korean Division eBay Seeks Buyer For Korean Division
2.5K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

EBay Wants To Sell Off S Korean Unit

2.5K
Innovation

Mastercard On Accelerating Growth Between FinTechs And FIs To Foster Ecosystem Collaboration

DHL: Strengthening Fulfillment’s Weakest Link DHL: Strengthening Fulfillment’s Weakest Link
2.5K
Delivery

DHL: What Happens When Robots Run The Warehouse

NJ Legislators Propose Tighter Data Privacy NJ Legislators Propose Tighter Data Privacy
2.4K
Regulation

NJ Legislators Propose Tighter Data Privacy Regulations

NYC is suing Guesty Inc over short term rental policies. NYC is suing Guesty Inc over short term rental policies.
2.4K
Legal

NYC Sues Airbnb Listing Co In Bid To Stop Short-Term Rentals

SaaS management firm Zylo will team up with lifecycle management firm vCom. SaaS management firm Zylo will team up with lifecycle management firm vCom.
2.4K
B2B Payments

Zylo, vCom Team Up For Enterprise Software Spend Management

tech startup tech startup
2.3K
International

Brex Launches Vancouver Tech Hub With 40 Employees

Visa Levels The Female Founder Funding Field Visa Levels The Female Founder Funding Field
2.2K
Investments

Visa Partnerships Level The Female Founder Funding Field

What’s At Stake As CFPB Gets SCOTUS Hearing What’s At Stake As CFPB Gets SCOTUS Hearing
2.2K
Legal

What’s At Stake As CFPB ‘Constitutionality’ Gets SCOTUS Hearing

AI, spend tracker AI, spend tracker
2.2K
Spend Management

How Spend Tech Helps Power Post-Disaster Reconstruction

Kia Rolls Out Connected Car Subscriptions Kia Rolls Out Connected Car Subscriptions
2.1K
Innovation

Kia Rolls Out Connected Car Subscriptions