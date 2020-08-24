In today’s top news, DoorDash plans to go public by the end of the year, and JPMorgan Chase reportedly plans to launch a digital bank in the U.K. Plus, Apple reversed its decision to lock WordPress out of the App Store.

DoorDash Moves Ahead With Q4 IPO Plans

DoorDash, the San Francisco-based prepared food delivery service, is planning to go public by year’s end.

In February, the Silicon Valley-based delivery unicorn filed confidentially for an initial public offering (IPO) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Report: JPMC Plans UK Digital Lender Launch In Early 2021

JPMorgan Chase reportedly plans to launch a digital bank in the United Kingdom early next year, which will focus largely on savings and lending services.

Apple Caves On In-App Payments Mandate For WordPress

Apple has backed down and apologized after locking WordPress out of the App Store. To get access, Apple said it wanted a 30 percent cut of WordPress’ in-app sales, but WordPress, which is free, did not include any in-app purchases.

Wirecard Makes Deals To Sell Its Brazil, UK Operations

As Wirecard AG’s global operations close following its bankruptcy filing, the German payment company has agreed to sell what’s left. Wirecard will sell its Brazilian business to Sao Paulo-based PagSeguro Digital, and sales of its Britain and North America operations will be announced soon.

Vroom CEO: Selling Cars Online Takes More Than Just Having A Website

Online auto sales are booming as consumers who want to buy cars want a touchless way to do it. Paul Hennessy, CEO of Vroom, tells Karen Webster that the COVID-19 digital tailwinds not only proves the viability of Vroom’s business model and value proposition, but also why traditional dealers may find it hard to make the digital shift.

New Report: Helping Retail Treasurers Navigate The Digital D2C Shift

Not only have retail sales shifted online, but more consumers are buying more of what they want directly from brands. In The Mastering Multichannel Commerce Playbook: The New Retail Reality, PYMNTS examines the supply chain, payments and liquidity requirements that face treasurers as they manage the dynamics of this new retail channel.

Uber Health’s Push To Close Prescription Deliveries Last Mile

Uber Health made big news this past week by partnering with NimbleRx to deliver prescription drugs to consumers to make delivery a big part of its platform. Is this just what the doctor ordered to solve pharmacy’s last-mile delivery problem?