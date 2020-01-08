News

Top News in Payments: Citigroup Names New Retail Banking Leader; NY Lawmakers Push For Public eBanking System

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

In today’s top news, CitiGroup named David Chubak to head its retail banking division, lawmakers in New York proposed a public eBanking system similar to Venmo and Goldman Sachs created a new division in its reporting process to highlight its consumer focus.

Citigroup Names New Retail Banking Leader

Citigroup named David Chubak, 39, to head the retail banking division in the U.S. Having held numerous strategic positions at the third-largest bank in the U.S., Chubak will head all retail sectors — branches, mortgages, wealth, risk management and small business.

NY Lawmakers Push For Public eBanking System

Lawmakers in New York have proposed a public electronic banking system that would function similarly to the payment service Venmo, to include more people in the economy in an attempt to stimulate growth. If passed, it will be the first banking platform owned by the public.

Goldman’s Reporting Revamp Spotlights Its Consumer Focus

Goldman Sachs is creating new divisions in its reporting process, which will help spotlight its consumer banking efforts. And in doing so, the firm will be structured more like its peers, enabling investors to compare Goldman to, say, JPMorgan and others.

Mall Vacancy Rate Reaches 20-Year High

U.S. shopping malls have reached the pinnacle of struggle, with empty shops hitting a 20-year high. By the end of 2019, there were more vacant stores than at any time during the past two recessions. Spending is still strong, but largely through eCommerce.

NRF On PIN-less EMV Cards And POS Fraud

In this month’s Digital Identity Tracker, PYMNTS explores the latest development in the world of digital IDs, including EMV card’s need for PIN verification and why a neutral third party is necessary to oversee these requirements.

Taking The Adventure Out Of Paying For Adventure Travel

Global adventure travel is on the rise, and consumers are willing to spend big on luxury trips. In a new PYMNTS interview, Colin Smyth, head of the travel segment at Flywire, gives a tour of this travel landscape and explains how frictionless payments will help fuel even more growth in the 2020s.

——————————–

Upcoming PYMNTS Virtual Event:

Join PYMNTS CEO, Karen Webster and Amy Parsons, SVP of Global Operations, Discover Financial Services on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM (ET) to learn the ways merchants can meet consumer expectations with payments technology available today — and how they can prepare for the future.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

India’s Startups Wrap Up 2019 On A High Note India’s Startups Wrap Up 2019 On A High Note
4.2K
Investments

India’s Startups Wrap Up 2019 On A High Note

PayPal, Honey, Acquisition, payments, discounts, eCommerce, online shopping, retail, rewards, news PayPal, Honey, Acquisition, payments, discounts, eCommerce, online shopping, retail, rewards, news
4.0K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

PayPal Finalizes $4B Honey Acquisition

burger-king-venezuela-bitcoin burger-king-venezuela-bitcoin
3.7K
Cryptocurrency

First Of 40 Burger King Venezuela Locations Now Accepts Bitcoin

bitcoin daily, SEC, Longfin, Telegram, CIO, Israeli Bitcoin Association, coinbase, Israeli Bitcoin Association, israel, bitcoin daily, SEC, Longfin, Telegram, CIO, Israeli Bitcoin Association, coinbase, Israeli Bitcoin Association, israel,
3.3K
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin Daily: SEC Demands Telegram’s ICO Allocations; Coinbase CEO Expects To See 1B Blockchain Users By Decade’s End

Alexa Payments Coming For ExxonMobil Customers Alexa Payments Coming For ExxonMobil Customers
3.1K
Voice Activation

Alexa Payments Coming For ExxonMobil Customers

Alphabet-Backed One Medical, healthcare JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, IPO Alphabet-Backed One Medical, healthcare JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, IPO
3.1K
IPO

Alphabet-Backed Healthcare Startup, One Medical, To IPO

Who Will Shape The Connected Economy Future? Who Will Shape The Connected Economy Future?
2.9K
Payments Innovation

Who Will Shape The Future Of The Connected Economy?

amazon, germany, physical stores, brick and mortar, eCommerce, Amazon Go, amazon, germany, physical stores, brick and mortar, eCommerce, Amazon Go,
2.8K
Amazon

Amazon Eyes Germany For Brick-And-Mortar Locations

tencent-unionpay-integrate-qr-codes-china tencent-unionpay-integrate-qr-codes-china
2.7K
Mobile Payments

Tencent, UnionPay Agree On QR Code Standard To Streamline Mobile Payments

Value added services Value added services
2.7K
Merchant Innovation

NEW DATA: Why 64 Pct Of Merchant Services Providers Want A Payments Overhaul

Facebook Co-Founder Among New Investors In VC Firm Antler Facebook Co-Founder Among New Investors In VC Firm Antler
2.6K
Fintech Investments

Facebook Co-founder Among New Investors In VC Firm Antler

2.6K
B2B Payments

FinTech Steps In As Invoice Payment Wait Times Inflate

2.5K
Security & Fraud

What Iran Can – And Won’t – Do In A Cyberwar

Qualcomm To Ship One Billion 5G Phones By 2023 Qualcomm To Ship One Billion 5G Phones By 2023
2.5K
Retail

Qualcomm Expects To Ship 1B 5G Smartphones By 2023

Bookkeeping Bookkeeping
2.5K
B2B Payments

Bookkeeping Platform Receipt Bank Raises $73M