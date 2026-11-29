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Coinbase says it has uncovered no proof that artificial intelligence (AI) advances threaten the security of its customers’ assets.

The cryptocurrency exchange issued this statement Saturday (Nov. 28) in response to rumors that researchers had cracked the science underpinning encryption.

“Despite all the rumors over the last week, we have deep connectivity across AI and cryptography and we do not currently believe that there is an AI breakthrough that poses an immediate and practical threat to the cryptography that modern systems rely on today,” the company wrote in a blog post.

“What we are seeing is a rapid acceleration in cryptographic research that both challenges and supports the foundations of the field. New attacks and new proofs alike deepen our understanding of the underlying mathematics, and that understanding should lead to stronger algorithms and techniques over time.”

Coinbase added that there is still real progress worth noting, such as research that has lowered estimates of the resources a quantum computer would require to breach current cryptography. In addition, artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted research has uncovered vulnerabilities in a “candidate post-quantum signature design before it was deployed,” the post said.

Spotting these weaknesses before a design goes into production, and strengthening the understanding of the schemes in use is what security research is meant to do, Coinbase said, adding that so far, no one has publicly shown a practical break of any major blockchain’s signature scheme.

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“Researchers using AI have recently published a mild improvement to factoring that affects RSA (which is not used in blockchains),” the post said. “We track these developments closely so we can make any necessary adjustments to our custody systems, and we will keep you updated.”

In related news, PYMNTS wrote recently about research by Visa and Circle examining how digital dollars could withstand the arrival of quantum computing.

It argued that the shift to quantum-resistant cryptography could reveal a structural weakness in the stablecoin market, as the organizations capable of upgrading critical technology are often not the institutions financially at risk when that technology fails.

The researchers dubbed this the “authority-liability gap,” raising a question that goes beyond cybersecurity: “Can a financial instrument become trusted infrastructure when no single participant controls all the systems necessary to protect its value?”

The concern is that the organizations that can repair the crypto industry sector’s quantum protections could be different from the institutions responsible for the financial consequences when they break down.

“For banks, custodians and corporate treasurers, this creates financial exposure without corresponding control over the systems generating it, an emerging category of infrastructure risk,” PYMNTS wrote.