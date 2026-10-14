Kohl’s Takes Its AI Gift Finder Into the Holiday Quarter
Gift shoppers usually know who they are buying for and what they can spend. What they do not know is which product to pick. Kohl’s is betting that a conversation closes that gap faster than a search box. The retailer launched a Gift Finder for Mother’s Day this April. Built with Google Cloud’s Gemini Enterprise for Customer Experience, the AI agent asks about the recipient’s interests, hobbies and style, and offers products that shoppers can browse and add to a cart from within the chat. Shoppers can also upload photos to find similar items.