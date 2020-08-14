Artificial Intelligence

Trump Administration Calls For 30 Pct. Boost In AI, Quantum Spending

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Trump Calls For 30 Pct. Boost In AI, Quantum

Artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum information science will get a boost if Congress approves the Trump administration’s nearly one-third spending increase in next year’s budget.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the White House’s 2021 budget proposal includes $1.5 billion for AI, up from $1.12 billion in 2020, and $699 million for quantum information science, an increase from about $579 million in 2020.

The total funding of $2.2 billion represents a 30 percent increase over the $1.7 billion in spending across the two technologies. 

“We need to make sure we’re winning and leading in the technologies of today … and also in technology that will define our future,” Michael Kratsios, U.S. chief technology officer, told the WSJ. 

Kratsios added that AI and quantum information science are essential for national security and global economic growth.

The proposal, which was released on Friday (Aug. 14), comes as China and other countries are investing in these emerging technologies. If approved, a portion of the funding would be funneled to AI research institutes at the National Science Foundation, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other agencies, the administration said.

Also included in the initiative is $25 million for the U.S. Department of Energy to build a quantum internet, which uses the principles of quantum mechanics to securely transmit data.

Last year, the Center for Data Innovation, a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank based in Washington, D.C., reported that China is adopting AI at a faster rate than the U.S. and the European Union, in part because the Chinese understand its value. A second report in 2019 also found that China is gaining ground on the U.S. in AI research.

The Seattle-based Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence found that China has seen a rise in the number of its AI research papers that are among the top 10 percent most cited, which shows the highest-impact research. While around 47 percent of those papers came from the U.S. in 1982, only 29 percent originate from the States now. China’s share, however, has risen to more than 26 percent.

——————————

New PYMNTS Report: The CFO’s Guide To Digitizing B2B Payments – August 2020 

The CFO’s Guide To Digitizing B2B Payments, a PYMNTS and Comdata collaboration, examines how companies are updating their AP approaches to protect their cash flows, support their vendors and enable their financial departments to operate remotely.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Tencent
2.5K
Earnings

FinTech Services Boost Tencent In Q2

cross-border payments
2.3K
B2B Payments

Ascendant Joins Up With SWIFT Network For Cross-Border Benefits

Uber
2.3K
Ridesharing

Uber Plans To Temporarily Shutter Ride-Hailing Service In California

Former Wirecard Exec Reported Dead
2.0K
Personnel

Former Wirecard Exec Reported Dead

Mastercard
2.0K
Mastercard

Mastercard Adds More Startups To Its Accelerate Program

BigCommerce And The Lure Of (eCommerce) IPOs
1.8K
IPO

The Great Digital Shift, BigCommerce – And The Lure Of (eCommerce) IPOs

OpenTable CEO Warns Of Restaurant Closings
1.8K
Retail

OpenTable CEO Warns Of Massive Restaurant Closures

1.8K
News

Today In Payments: Airbnb Suffers Record Losses In Q2; DoorDash Could Face Injunction Over Gig Worker Status

Payment Processes And Multi-Cloud Environment
1.7K
Cloud Banking

Why FIs Are Taking Payments Multi-Cloud

1.7K
Retail

Driving Retail’s Rebound With A Human Capital Revamp

global money transfer
1.7K
B2B Payments

Sokin Partners With Currencycloud On Money Transfer Services

1.7K
CFO

NEW REPORT: Turning The Page On Digital Media Platforms’ Legacy AP Practices

Tackling Onboarding Friction, Counterfeit Goods
1.7K
Today In Data

Tackling Onboarding Friction, Counterfeit Goods With Digital Efforts

Unemployment Extension Could Run Out In Weeks
1.6K
Economy

Extension Of Unemployment Benefits Could Run Out In Weeks, Report Finds

1.6K
Google

Google Introduces Travel Trend Percentages For Hotels, Flights