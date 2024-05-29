AWS and SAP Team on Generative AI Offerings

Amazon Web Services expanded its partnership with enterprise application programming software firm SAP.

The collaboration is designed to make it easier for customers to adopt the RISE with SAP solution on AWS, according to a Wednesday (May 29) press release. The tie-up is also expected to enhance the performance and efficiency of SAP workloads running in the cloud and integrate generative artificial intelligence into an enterprise’s business-critical applications.

“AWS was the first cloud provider certified to support the SAP portfolio and today, thousands of enterprise companies run SAP solutions on AWS to get the most out of their mission-critical applications,” Matt Garman, incoming CEO at AWS, said in the release. “Now, AWS and SAP are making it faster and easier for companies to apply generative AI to their core business data to become more efficient, responsive and sustainable.”

The integration of generative AI models from Amazon Bedrock, such as the Anthropic Claude 3 model family and Amazon Titan, will let SAP customers access “high-performing” large language models and other foundation models to develop applications customized with their own data, per the release.

“With this integration, SAP customers may accelerate the adoption of generative AI and modernize key business processes built on SAP solutions,” the release said.

The innovations can be employed in “embedded use cases within RISE with SAP and the intelligent scenario lifecycle management functionality” as an integration component or side-by-side on SAP Business Technology Platform, according to the release.

SAP and AWS aim to expand the use of Bedrock capabilities in the generative AI hub for more embedded AI functionality within SAP’s portfolio of cloud solutions and applications across finance and product lifecycle management, the release said.

The announcement comes two weeks after Amazon named Garman CEO of AWS, replacing Adam Selipsky.

AWS is showing signs of a resurgence despite increased competition from services like Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. Amazon’s latest earnings report showed the division’s sales climbing 17% year over year to $25 billion. Operating income increased to $9.4 billion, compared to $5.1 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

CEO Andy Jassy attributed the comeback to clients renewing their infrastructure modernization efforts and the rising appeal of AWS’ AI capabilities.

In his yearly letter to shareholders in April, Jassy reiterated Amazon’s commitment to enhancing the process for developers via the provision of foundational building blocks, known as primitives, through AWS.

