Report: OpenAI to Release ‘Strawberry’ AI Model Within 2 Weeks

OpenAI reportedly plans to release its new artificial intelligence model, Strawberry, in the next two weeks.

The new model can solve math problems it has never encountered before and “thinks” about a question before answering, Seeking Alpha reported Tuesday (Sept. 10), citing a paywalled article by The Information.

It was reported Aug. 27 that Strawberry would be released in the fall and that it will be OpenAI’s next-generation AI product.

In July, it was reported that Strawberry aims to enhance AI models’ advanced reasoning capabilities, improve their ability to understand and process complex information, and position OpenAI to push the boundaries of what its models can achieve.

“OpenAI’s pursuit of human-level reasoning isn’t just a technological marvel; it’s a narrative of pushing boundaries and sparking new possibilities in every sector,” Technology Rivers founder and CEO Ghazenfer Mansoor told PYMNTS in an interview posted July 16. “In business, AI can dramatically change how supply chains are managed, forecast market trends with great accuracy, and make customer experiences very personal on a big scale.”

A year after launching the first of its three business products, OpenAI reported last week that it has more than 1 million paying business users. That total is up from 600,000 in April.

The total includes users of ChatGPT Enterprise, ChatGPT Team and ChatGPT Edu, which were launched in August 2023, January and May, respectively.

“From reshaping how students learn, to optimizing patient care and transforming how governments serve their citizens, AI is redefining how people work,” OpenAI Chief Operating Officer Brad Lightcap said in a statement provided to PYMNTS Thursday (Sept. 5). “We’re proud to help over a million paying business users work more productively, streamline operations and uncover new opportunities for innovation.”

The upcoming launch of Strawberry also comes as OpenAI is reportedly looking to raise “several billion dollars” in a funding round that would value the company above $100 billion.

Staying on the cutting edge of AI will require billions of dollars in spending. OpenAI spent over $100 million to build its GPT-4 AI model and is expected to spend more on the one it is developing now.

