Yellow.ai Launches Voice Platform for Customer Service AI Agents

Yellow.ai launched a large language model-powered voice platform that powers artificial intelligence agents designed to handle high volumes of customer inquiries in customer service applications.

The new VoiceX platform is designed to deliver a more human-like intelligent conversational experience than traditional voice bots that often sound robotic, struggle with limited conversational depth and context, and respond slowly, the company said in a Tuesday (Sept. 17) press release emailed to PYMNTS.

“Latency and lack of coherence have been a major challenge, causing high abandonment rates and frustrating customer experiences,” Yellow.ai CEO and co-founder Raghu Ravinutala said in the release. “The demand from enterprise customers was evident — this gap needed to be addressed. With VoiceX, we’ve made significant strides, empowering enterprises to deliver natural, fluid interactions with the speed of machines, ultimately enhancing the overall customer experience.”

VoiceX is engineered to enable natural, uninterrupted conversations; deliver accurate responses to intricate and detailed queries; provide relevant responses based on user history and preferences; promote engaging interactions by acknowledging, empathizing and encouraging users to continue speaking; and ensure clear conversations by canceling out background noise, according to the release.

The voice platform integrates with customer relationship management (CRM) systems and enterprise knowledge bases, connecting smoothly and enabling easy escalation to human agents when needed, per the release.

“We developed VoiceX by rethinking our technology stack and implementing massive parallelization of services for optimal orchestration,” Rashid Khan, chief product officer and co-founder of Yellow.ai, said in the release. “For example, VoiceX is deeply integrated with our YellowG ecosystem, providing enterprises with access to our suite of [large language models]. These [models] power various functions of customer service automation, dynamically invoked based on the nature of the query and the required action.”

Advances in conversational AI-powered dynamic AI agents have expanded their language capabilities, enabling them to streamline operations and cut costs for multinational corporations with global call centers, Ravinutala told PYMNTS in an interview posted in August.

“Voice AI can detect and respond in multiple languages, while generative AI chatbots engage in nuanced multilingual conversations, enabling human-like conversations with empathy and clarity,” Ravinutala said.

For all PYMNTS AI coverage, subscribe to the daily AI Newsletter.