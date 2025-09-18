Amazon Uses AI to Turn Missed Searches Into Seller Gold

Every unclicked search box is a treasure map, and Amazon just handed sellers a compass.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

By turning what shoppers can’t find into a to-do list for entrepreneurs, the eCommerce giant is recasting failure into an opportunity.

Amazon is using its annual independent seller conference in Seattle to deepen its role as a partner to small businesses and brands. The company rolled out several artificial intelligence-driven tools designed to help sellers launch products faster, lower upfront risk and capture shopper demand more efficiently, according to a Thursday (Sept. 18) company blog post.

The centerpiece is an upgraded Opportunity Explorer, which now parses billions of searches, clicks and purchases to translate marketplace signals into plain-English prompts for product development and pricing, the post said.

Additionally, sellers can use two new capabilities, per the post. Unmet Demand Insights flags gaps where customers are searching but not finding what they want. Niche Product Overview highlights must-have features and pricing benchmarks in smaller but promising categories. The goal is to replace weeks of manual research with instant, data-backed guidance on what to build and how to price it.

PYMNTS has tracked how platforms are increasingly using AI to close these gaps between intent and fulfillment, from payments to product recommendations.

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

“We want to help reduce guesswork and risk for sellers while furthering the growth of amazing new products,” Mary Beth Westmoreland, vice president of Worldwide Selling Partner Experience at Amazon, said in the post.

Amazon is also changing the mechanics of product launches, according to the post. A new regional inventory option allows sellers to place smaller stock in one geography, say, the Northeast, while still offering Prime-speed delivery there. If sales validate demand, inventory can expand nationwide. This trims working capital needs and provides a way to test products without overcommitting, aligning with broader merchant strategies to preserve liquidity while navigating shifting consumer demand.

Early reviews, another hurdle for new products, are also being streamlined, per the post. Sellers can now enroll items in Amazon Vine as soon as inventory is inbound to Fulfillment by Amazon, rather than waiting for listings to go live. The company has expanded its pool of vetted Vine Voices and sharpened category matching. Reviews may now include photos and videos, which historically boost sales of new products by up to 30% within months.

On the product detail page, shoppable A+ Content will embed carousels, deal callouts and add-to-cart buttons directly inside branded storytelling modules, the post said. This compresses the path from browsing to purchase, mirroring what PYMNTS has highlighted in the convergence of content and commerce.

Finally, a new AI-powered Product Performance Spotlight will act as a coach in the background, flagging when inventory needs replenishment or ad campaigns require tuning based on early signals, according to the post.

Amazon’s new suite is pitched to sellers across the spectrum, from first-time entrepreneurs cautious about inventory to established brands seeking faster, sharper product-market fit. For Amazon, the incentive is a steady flow of new listings keeping shoppers engaged. For sellers, the through line is cost discipline. They can launch with fewer units, get reviews sooner, adapt quickly and scale only when the data supports it.

“Together, these innovations shorten the path from concept to customer favorite,” Westmoreland said in the post. “…[T]hese tools accelerate the entire product journey, helping sellers go from idea to profitability more efficiently.”

That acceleration is critical in today’s eCommerce environment, where sellers face increasing pressure to balance speed and efficiency while managing risk in a competitive marketplace.

For all PYMNTS AI coverage, subscribe to the daily AI Newsletter.