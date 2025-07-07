American Airlines Uses AI to Predict Missed Flights

Highlights
American Airlines is using AI to better predict which travelers are likely to miss their connecting flights — and even hold the plane to wait for them.
The airline embedded generative AI into its redesigned mobile app to enable features like rebooking during weather disruptions and real-time travel updates.
The airline is reengineering legacy systems to create a modern tech stack, improving performance and reliability.
American Airlines is deepening its deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) to make the travel experience more comfortable for its passengers — including predicting if they’ll miss a flight and waiting for them.