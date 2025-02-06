DeepSeek Restricts Access as AI Model Balloons in Popularity

DeepSeek’s artificial intelligence model is reportedly too popular for its own good.

The Chinese startup said it is limiting access to its API service because of shortages with its server capacity, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Feb. 6).

“Due to current server resource constraints, we have temporarily suspended API service recharges to prevent any potential impact on your operations,” the company said, per a Thursday Engadget report. “Existing balances can still be used for calls. We appreciate your understanding!”

DeepSeek made headlines — and sent a number of tech stocks tumbling — last month when it launched an AI model that it said could perform at the same level of its much larger, better-funded rivals in the United States for a fraction of the cost.

The introduction of the company’s chatbots came as AI reached an inflection point, with factors such as cost and environmental concerns stifling adoption and accessibility, Gokul Naidu, a consultant for SAP, told PYMNTS Jan. 27.

“DeepSeek challenges the narrative that innovation must come at an unsustainable cost,” Naidu said. “For businesses, this means AI could soon be accessible to small and medium enterprises, not just tech giants with deep pockets.”

In addition to limiting API service access, DeepSeek also said Thursday that it is ending discounts to access the model Saturday (Feb. 8), per the Bloomberg report.

While DeepSeek is limiting access to its model, some governments are limiting their employees’ access to DeepSeek.

Rep. Darin LaHood of Illinois and Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey planned to introduce a bill that would block DeepSeek use on government-owned devices. The legislation was prompted by national security concerns related to the company’s ties to the Chinese government.

“This should be a no-brainer in terms of actions we should take immediately to prevent our enemy from getting information from our government,” Gottheimer said.

Similar bans are already in place in Australia, Taiwan and Italy — and the state of Texas — while DeepSeek is being investigated in Belgium, France, Ireland and South Korea.

