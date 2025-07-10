EU Publishes Final AI Code of Practice to Guide Compliance for AI Companies

Highlights
The European Commission has published a voluntary Code of Practice to help AI companies comply with the EU AI Act, with enforcement starting in 2026 for new models and 2027 for existing ones.
The code addresses transparency, copyright and systemic risk management, offering signatories reduced compliance burdens and greater legal clarity.
AI firms such as OpenAI and Google are reviewing the code, which applies to any company whose AI systems are used in the EU and carries fines of up to 7% of an offending company’s global revenue for violations.
The European Commission said Thursday (July 10) that it published the final version of a voluntary framework designed to help artificial intelligence companies comply with the European Union’s AI Act.