Hybrid AI-Human Models Sharpen Fraud Response

Highlights
i2c views AI not as a replacement for human roles but as a tool to enhance decision making, improve operational efficiency and support functions like fraud detection, compliance and customer service.
i2c has built a unified infrastructure to prevent data silos and uses iterative models — like SecureAuth 3.0 — to analyze real-time behavioral signals and deliver dynamic risk scores.
The company prioritizes real-world effectiveness over flashy AI applications, achieving results like higher compliance rates and lower fraud decline rates, all while ensuring human oversight.
When it comes to tech innovations, flash can often overshadow function. Yet when it comes to payments and banking, artificial intelligence is starting to prove that it doesn’t need to shout to make an impact.
