Judge Lets OpenAI’s Harassment Claims Against Musk Proceed

Highlights
Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled that OpenAI’s harassment counterclaims against Elon Musk are legally sufficient to proceed.
The case stems from Musk’s 2024 lawsuit accusing OpenAI of abandoning its nonprofit mission in favor of profit.
A jury trial is scheduled for March 16, 2026, with both Musk’s claims and OpenAI’s countersuit moving forward.
A U.S. federal judge rejected Tesla, SpaceX and X CEO Elon Musk’s attempt to throw out OpenAI’s claims that he waged a “years-long harassment campaign” against the company he helped start in 2015 and later left.