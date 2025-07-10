AI Models: xAI Releases Grok 4 AI Models

The launch intensifies the AI race with OpenAI, Google and Anthropic.

Grok 4 is available in two tiers, including a $300 per month “Heavy” version featuring multi-agent collaboration, with capabilities spanning image analysis, predictive modeling and scientific problem-solving.

Elon Musk unveiled Grok 4 as xAI’s most advanced model yet, calling it both “the smartest AI in the world” and “terrifying” due to its post-graduate-level reasoning and autonomy.

Elon Musk’s xAI startup has unveiled the latest version of its flagship foundation artificial intelligence (AI) model, Grok 4.

In a livestream on X, Musk both bragged about the model yet simultaneously fretted about the impact on humanity if the AI turns evil.

“This is the smartest AI in the world,” said Musk while surrounded by members of his xAI team. “In some ways, it’s terrifying.”

He compared Grok 4 to a “super-genius child” in which the “right values” of truthfulness and a sense of honor must be instilled so society can benefit from its advances.

Musk admitted to being “worried,” saying that “it’s somewhat unnerving to have intelligence created that is far greater than our own, and will this be bad or good for humanity?”

The xAI owner concluded that “most likely, it’ll be good.”

Musk said Grok 4 is designed to perform at the “post-graduate level” in many topics simultaneously, which no person can do. It can also handle images, generate realistic visuals and tackle complex analytical tasks.

Musk claims that Grok 4 would score perfectly on SAT and graduate-level exams like GRE even without seeing the questions beforehand.

Alongside the model release, xAI introduced SuperGrok Heavy, a subscription tier priced at $300 per month. A standard Grok 4 tier is available for $30 monthly, and the basic tier is free.

OpenAI, Google, Anthropic and Perplexity have unveiled higher-priced tiers as well: ChatGPT Pro, at $200 a month; Gemini Ultra, at $249.99 a month; Claude Max, at $200 a month; and Perplexity Max, for $200 a month.

Turbulent Week for Grok and X

Grok 4’s launch follows a turbulent week marked by antisemitic content generated by Grok 3 and the resignation of Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of X.

Grok 4 is being released in two configurations: the standard Grok 4 and the premium “Heavy” version.

The Heavy model features a multi-agent architecture capable of collaborative reasoning on challenging problems.

The model demonstrates advances in multimodal processing, faster reasoning and an upgraded user interface. According to xAI, Grok 4 can solve complex math problems, interpret images — including scientific visuals such as black hole collisions — and perform predictive analytics, such as estimating a team’s odds of winning a championship.

Benchmark data shared by xAI shows that Grok 4 Heavy outperformed previous models on tests such as Humanity’s Last Exam.

xAI outlined an aggressive roadmap for the remainder of 2025: launching a coding‑specific AI in August, a multimodal agent in September and a model capable of generating full video by October.

Grok 4’s release intensifies the competition among leading AI firms. OpenAI is expected to roll out GPT‑5 later this summer, while Google continues to develop its Gemini series.

