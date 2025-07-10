AI Models: xAI Releases Grok 4 AI Models

Highlights
Elon Musk unveiled Grok 4 as xAI’s most advanced model yet, calling it both “the smartest AI in the world” and “terrifying” due to its post-graduate-level reasoning and autonomy.
Grok 4 is available in two tiers, including a $300 per month “Heavy” version featuring multi-agent collaboration, with capabilities spanning image analysis, predictive modeling and scientific problem-solving.
The launch intensifies the AI race with OpenAI, Google and Anthropic.
Elon Musk’s xAI startup has unveiled the latest version of its flagship foundation artificial intelligence (AI) model, Grok 4.