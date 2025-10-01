Meta Will Use AI Interactions to Generate Personalized Ads

Meta will begin using people’s conversations with its artificial intelligence to create personalized ads and content.

The change is set to go into effect Dec. 16, the tech giant announced Wednesday (Oct. 1), with Meta set to begin informing people about the update via notifications and emails next week.

“Your interactions with content on Facebook and Instagram have long shaped what appears in your feed,” the company wrote on its blog.

“Just like other personalized services, we tailor the ads and content you see based on your activity, ensuring that your experience evolves as your interests change. Many people expect their interactions to make what they see more relevant. Soon, interactions with AIs will be another signal we use to improve people’s experience.”

That means that voice chats or text exchanges with the company’s AI features will now let Meta offer what it says are better recommendations for content and ads. The company uses the example of a conversation about hiking leading to “recommendations for hiking groups, posts from friends about trails, or ads for hiking boots.”

Meta notes that users will be able to adjust the content and ads they see with tools like Ads Preferences and other feed controls. In addition, the company won’t generate ads based on conversations with the AI about topics like religious or political views, sexual orientation, racial or ethnic origin, or trade union membership.

The announcement follows a June report by The Wall Street Journal that Meta was working on a plan to use AI to automate ad creation.

In other Meta news, PYMNTS wrote recently about the pitfalls and potential rewards associated with the company’s AI-powered smart glasses.

“Meta’s approach comes with significant risks,” PYMNTS wrote. “Technical glitches during Connect presentations raised doubts about the reliability of the device. Privacy concerns remain equally pressing. Civil liberties groups warn that camera-equipped eyewear could act as wearable surveillance, and while Meta has added visible recording lights and stricter disclosure policies, skepticism lingers.”

Meta, that report added, needs to show the devices can function consistently while dealing with regulatory scrutiny over how data is collected and used.

All the same, there’s a clear strategic opportunity. If consumers shift even small daily tasks to the glasses, Meta could lessen its reliances on rival phone platforms and weave its Llama-based AI more deeply into everyday life.

“Adoption at the $799 price point is uncertain, but Meta’s lower-cost models may broaden appeal,” the report continued. “Much will depend on day-to-day reliability, evolving privacy rules and Apple’s next steps with lighter or more affordable devices.”

