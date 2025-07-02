Navan CTO on Building an Agentic AI Platform With ‘Zero Critical Hallucinations’

Highlights
Navan built its own AI platform, Navan Cognition, to eliminate critical hallucinations and ensure Ava, its virtual travel agent, could operate autonomously and reliably.
Ava can do the work equivalent of hundreds of human agents, and in two years, it did not commit any critical hallucinations.
Navan Cognition uses a modular, multi-agent architecture with built-in supervisors, API validation, and domain-specific reasoning to maintain accuracy and compliance in real-world deployments.
When Navan, a business travel and expense management company, set out to build its artificial intelligence-powered virtual travel agent called Ava, it faced the challenge of making sure the system didn’t hallucinate.